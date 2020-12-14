The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s runway closed for over three hours Sunday after a private jet experienced a “hard landing.”
“We had a private jet that came in for a hard landing and blew two of its tires on one side,” said Rich Englehart, Aspen-Pitkin County Airport interim director on Sunday evening. “It was on the left main gear of the plane where both tires blew in the back.”
According to Englehart, four people were on board at the time and no one was injured.
“It taxied over between Alpha A and Alpha 6, which are the connectors. It was located on the side of the runway there,” Englehart said. “It took us a few hours to get it out of there.”
The jet, a Cessna Citation Sovereign, experienced the hard landing at approximately 10:43 a.m. and remained on the side of the runway until it was towed away at 1:39 p.m.
“It definitely caused delays,” Englehart said. “The conditions were fine, [the delays] were attributed to this.”
Englehart did not know where the Cessna Citation Sovereign was coming from or if any planes were diverted to other airports as a result of Sunday’s incident.
“The aircraft was taken back to the Atlantic hangar and the runway was open at 2:25 p.m.” Englehart said. “We certainly check for any injuries and make sure there aren’t any fuel spills.”
Atlantic Aviation could not be immediately reached for comment Sunday night.
Several flights were listed as delayed or, in some cases, canceled altogether, according to Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s website Sunday evening.
“It’s not an uncommon occurrence,” Englehart said of Sunday’s incident.
According to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta, the sheriff’s office did make a DUI arrest at the airport on Sunday, but said it was an unrelated incident.
“We didn’t respond to any aircraft incidents today at the airport,” Burchetta said Sunday evening. “We did respond about an hour and a half ago to an intoxicated person but that’s obviously not the same thing.”