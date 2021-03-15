No injuries were reported Sunday from an SUV rollover on Highway 82 near the road to Wildcat Ranch. One upvalley lane remained closed for about two hours, as cleanup continued and traffic inched toward the ski areas.
Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Stewart said a mother and her son were going snowboarding when their vehicle started to “fishtail on the slush. When it slid into the dirt, the SUV tipped over,” he said.
The accident happened at mile marker 33, just past the bus stop on the upvalley side of Highway 82. Stewart confirmed that the passengers were “all OK” from the incident and that no other vehicles were involved.
The several-hour lane closure to allow adequate accident scene removal was out of safety concerns for the slippery road, Stewart said.