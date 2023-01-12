A Federal Aviation Administration computer outage grounded numerous flights across the U.S. on Wednesday, including a small number of arrivals to the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
The exact cause of the computer glitch was unclear on Wednesday, although The New York Times reported that the outage occurred on a safety system called Notice to Air Mission — NOTAM, for short — that the FAA uses to communicate in real time with pilots.
Though the outage grounded thousands of planes across the country, Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said the Roaring Fork Valley was not impacted in a major way. The NOTAM system broke down late Tuesday and was restarted Wednesday by mid-morning Eastern Standard Time, the Associated Press reported. The Aspen airport operates on a daily curfew from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. and the issue was solved by 8 a.m. Mountain Time, so flights resumed early in the day with minimal impact to overall schedules.
Bill Tomcich, a liaison to the airlines for local stakeholder group Fly Aspen Snowmass, said that to his knowledge, one inbound American Airlines flight was redirected to Grand Junction from Dallas due to weather, but no outbound flights were majorly impacted by the weather or the NOTAM outage.
“We should be thankful we’re in the Mountain time zone and not the Eastern time zone,” Tomcich said. “It was pretty much a non-event for the Aspen airport because it happened before our airport even opened for business.”
The pileup of flight cancellations nationwide could affect connections at the Aspen airport, Bartholomew noted, although he did not expect the issues to last longer than a day.
“In the airport world, something that happened this morning on the East Coast causes a backup which causes a backup — which causes a backup,” he said. “There’s always a possibility that there could be some ancillary effects, but chances are, we’re better off here than other places. I’m assuming by the end of the day, everything will be fixed.”
Bartholomew did not have an exact number of flights that were grounded, although he said that no departing flights were impacted, and a small number of inbound flights that were affected. He added that any remaining delays that occurred throughout the day were related to weather, as the visibility in the Aspen area was low early Wednesday. By the afternoon, however, the weather cleared up and Bartholomew said the airport was running smoothly.
According to the Associated Press, the White House said Wednesday that there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered the outage and that President Biden had directed the Department of Transportation to investigate. Travel experts encouraged affected passengers to check with their airline to see if they could be booked on the next available flight or compensated for a cancellation.