A Pitkin County District Court judge denied a motion to suppress comments made during an interrogation in an alleged sex assault case from July on the argument that the defendant’s Miranda rights had been violated during the process.
Judge Chris Seldin agreed with Pitkin County Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham that the exchanges — both when placing Robert Marlow, 40, under arrest at his residence in Basalt and again at the Pitkin County Jail — were cordial and respectful, even “friendly,” as such things go, but certainly not coercive.
Marlow was arrested July 9 and accused of felony attempted sexual assault and misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and harassment after he allegedly held a woman against the wall of a bathroom at a downtown restaurant and bar with his pants undone and told her, “You’re not going anywhere” at about 1 a.m. on July 7.
But Marlow doesn’t recall anything about the exchange beyond — as he told Aspen Police Department investigators when they placed him under arrest — walking into “somewhere he wasn’t supposed to be” and a woman screaming at him.
“All I remember was I was very intoxicated. … I was not myself; I was hallucinating,” Marlow told Aspen Police detective Jeremy Johnson, as depicted via body camera footage worn by Johnson’s colleague, Rick Magnuson. “Like I don’t really, really know what happened. I remember walking around and then I walked into the door, a girl turned around and started screaming.”
During that initial interaction, once in police custody — the officers opted not to immediately place Marlow, who was cooperative, in handcuffs — Marlow opted to speak with investigators about the night in question after being read his Miranda rights.
“I made a mistake — I was very intoxicated. I walked in some place I shouldn’t have been and terrified the girl, and the girl ended up terrifying me, and then I was asked to leave. I don’t think I resisted them or anything like that,” Marlow told police. “They were just like, ‘Hey, you’ve got to go.’ I don’t know what happened — I don’t know what caused me to hallucinate like that. I’ve drank quite a bit like that in my life, and I’ve never hallucinated like that.”
Marlow admitted to police during that conversation that he had also consumed a small amount of cocaine, but that he didn’t suspect it of being the cause of what he described several times in the video to officers as hallucinations.
In the body camera footage, shown during a virtual court hearing Wednesday afternoon, police explain to Marlow that the alleged victim was “traumatized” from the incident that led to probable cause for an attempted sexual assault charge, a class 4 felony.
Public defender Scott Troxell said his client appeared “surprised if not shocked to hear at the end of this that he had an attempted sexual assault charge against him,” contending that Marlow didn’t fully understand the circumstances surrounding his arrest when he waived his Miranda rights.
Troxell then focused on the context of subsequent statements Marlow made to Johnson when an inmate at the jail. In that interaction — again shown via video during court Wednesday — Johnson did not reread to Marlow his Miranda rights but did remind him of them and proceeded to tell Marlow that he had a few more specific questions for him.
At that point, Marlow told Johnson that he felt he’d already told officers all the information he knew, but Johnson proceeded, asking if he could ask Marlow his question and Marlow could opt not to answer it.
At that point, Marlow agreed to let Johnson ask his question.
“There were some reports of you having your pants down at some point — in two different occasions — and I just wanted to see if you had any memory of that,” Johnson said.
Marlow proceeded to engage with Johnson, explaining that the pants he wore that night were larger than his normal size and often slide down.
“There’s a hole in the pants where my pocket’s … out of it. I’ll put ’em on, you’ll see: All I’ve got to do is walk. I should’ve been wearing a belt,” Marlow said during the exchange.
In his argument to suppress, Troxell contended that his client’s Miranda rights had been violated at that point.
“To me, that statement is as close as a lay person would come without legal training to say, ‘I told you everything I can; I don’t want to talk to you anymore.’ Despite that, Detective Johnson persisted, to which Mr. Marlow responded,” Troxell told Seldin. “I … would ask the court to suppress the statements in their entirety at the jail based on the violation of rights on Miranda.”
Ultimately, though, Seldin denied the request, finding that Marlow had not been coerced into making the statements he did — but his ruling was done with a caveat. Namely, if the defense finds any case law that specifically cites similar words as those Marlow spoke when he told Johnson he’d already given as much information as he knew as basis for invoking Miranda rights, he would reverse his ruling.
“The court does not find a Miranda violation; however, I leave myself the wiggle room that I have previously noted, and if somebody finds a case to the contrary, please bring it to the court’s attention and I will reconsider,” Seldin said.
Additionally, Seldin denied a request from the defense to modify Marlow’s bond, currently at $20,000 cash only, so that he could pursue a rehabilitation option for substance abuse before his trial dates in January. Nottingham objected, citing security concerns of the rehabilitation facility and larger concern for public safety should Marlow be allowed to leave jail.
The judge agreed.
“Mr. Marlow has, under the influence, allegedly attempted to sexually assault a stranger in a bathroom of a bar. It’s just highly alarming behavior and it raises acute concerns surrounding community safety if proven to be true,” Seldin said.