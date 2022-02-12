Though the question was voiced several times during Friday morning’s online meeting of Pitkin County’s housing stability coalition, it was never answered.
Who’s going to run the local day shelter for the homeless come April 1, the day after the scheduled departure of its longtime operator, the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter?
According to the consultant who is assisting the nonprofit with its March 31 shutdown of all services, plans are still evolving.
“First and foremost, I want to say we don’t know the answer to the question of what happens on April 1,” said the consultant, John Dougherty. “What we do know is that the structure that we are putting in place for individuals is helping us identify the level of need and type of need that people coming to Aspen Homeless Shelter are having.”
The nonprofit announced in late December that after 13 years of service, it would be discontinuing its operations at the end of March. Aside from the day shelter at the county’s health and human services building, the nonprofit ran an overnight seasonal shelter for many years at multiple locations, chiefly St. Mary Catholic Church in Aspen.
This winter, the overnight shelter opened Nov. 1 at the Aspen Chapel, but was operated jointly by Aspen Homeless Shelter and another nonprofit, Recovery Resources. The Dec. 23 announcement that AHS would be transitioning to a close on March 31 accompanied another notice that the overnight winter shelter would be closing the next morning, on Christmas Eve.
Recovery Resources, which has offices and a detox facility at the county human services building, is assisting the Aspen Homeless Shelter with training of personnel for work that will continue through March. At the time of the seasonal shelter closure, Recovery Resources lined up temporary emergency housing for 10 of its regular users.
Dougherty, principal of Human Service Innovations, recently was involved in reorganization efforts within the regional nonprofit LiftUp, which is headquartered in Rifle and operates thrift stores and food pantries.
He said the day shelter is only receiving an average of seven to 12 individuals per day, a marked decline from the 30 to 40 people who used to visit pre-pandemic on a daily basis to access food, clothing and showers, as well as information on employment and health services.
Dougherty said of the seven to 12 people who are still seeking help at the day shelter, their primary purpose “is seemingly to secure food assistance.” Some of them have housing and some don’t, and many of them don’t want secure housing, he said.
He said Aspen Homeless Shelter is looking to other community partners about how to address future needs such as food and food delivery.
“I know that’s not a clear-cut answer on what happens on April 1, but we are already seeing a significant decrease in the number of people coming into [the day shelter] and we’re getting much more clarity around what their actual needs are. And the staff there is working very hard to make sure we’re lining them up with the other community supports and resources that might better serve their needs,” Dougherty said.
Nan Sundeen, director of human services for Pitkin County, emphasized that the space the day shelter uses is leased from Pitkin County at no charge.
“… We are fully committed to having some type of day program,” said Sundeen, whose role is being filled by Lindsay Maisch, deputy director or human services. Sundeen officially retires March 1.
“Whether it’s right on April 1, or if we have a lag or whatever, we are looking at our options, considering [a request for proposals], to determine the best use of the space,” Sundeen said.
During Friday’s meeting — the coalition’s since the Dec. 23 announcements about the shutdown of Aspen Homeless Shelter and the overnight facility — a “point-in-time” count of the area’s homeless population was provided. As of January, the number was recorded as 70 in Pitkin County and 114 in Garfield County.
In December, the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter’s board chair, Bill Hodges, cited the reason that AHS was dissolving. He said a new organization, capable of delivering services in a new way “that can sustainably meet the needs of today,” was needed to emerge in AHS’ place.
The announcements late last year followed news of the October retirement of Dr. Vince Savage, longtime AHS director.