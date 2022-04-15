The Aspen-area economy is continuing along its upward path, according to key data released over the last few days.
The numbers suggest business activity which, in some cases, is nearing — and in other instances, topping —pre-pandemic levels. Today’s situation, if the indicators are taken into account, reflects a near reversal from the same time frame two years ago, when many hotels, restaurants and other locally serving businesses either closed temporarily or operated under drastically reduced hours following the state’s shutdown of ski resorts in mid-March 2020.
And, given the gradual improvement, the organizations that supply the economic data are back to their former practice of comparing current numbers with how the economy fared one year ago instead of with the pre-pandemic seasons of more than two years ago. Although in some instances, comparisons to both are provided.
Here’s a look at the latest information:
Occupancy
Resort-tracking firm DestiMetrics reported that combined occupancy for Aspen-Snowmass in March was 77.5% — a 20.4% increase over the 64.4% recorded in the same month last year.
Aspen had 79% occupancy while Snowmass had 75.7%. A local summary of the figures notes that no records were broken.
“The month began with 73.4% on the books and ended at 77.5%. Neither Aspen nor Snowmass achieved new records but both finished with very healthy occupancies compared to historic performances,” the summary states. It’s prepared monthly by Kristi Kavanaugh, vice president of sales for Aspen Skiing Co., and Lise Adams, director of central reservations firm Stay Aspen Snowmass.
Average daily rates in March were listed as $896 in Aspen and $600 in Snowmass, increases of 51.4% and 32.7% respectively compared with March 2021. ADR is a measure of daily room rates for occupied rooms.
Another indicator, RevPAR, or revenue per available room, places Aspen at $708 and Snowmass at $454, increases of 81.4% and 62.2%.
While March is one of Aspen’s biggest tourism months, April marks the start of staggered ski-resort closures and a local slowdown in overall tourism. However, in terms of advanced bookings for April, Aspen-Snowmass was pacing at 27.9% as of March 31, a 13.1% increase compared with advanced bookings at the end of March 2021.
“Easter is April 17 and with [this week’s] snowfall, we could see a few last-minute bookings,” the summary says.
As for the winter-spring tourism season, cited as November through April, DestiMetrics places occupancy at 60% — a 46.1% increase compared with the same six-month period a year ago and only slightly behind 2019-20’s 61.6%. The next monthly report will have full-season information given that the April data is incomplete.
The summer season, May through September, looks to be solid, the local summary adds.
“Much like last year at this time, we are benefiting from healthy early bookings with a summer occupancy of 28.5%. This exceeds last year’s pace by 36.8%, but is only slightly ahead of 2019’s pace which was sitting at 26%,” the summary states.
“Both towns have strong summer event calendars. A sense of normalcy is returning as we kick off summer with Food & Wine returning to June and the Aspen Ideas Festival being back to in-person.”
February retail sales
Aspen Finance Director Pete Strecker has issued the city’s monthly consumption report for February. It shows taxable sales, retail and otherwise, of $126 million, nearly a 78% improvement over sales in February 2021.
Accommodations — consisting of hotels, lodges and short-term rentals — garnered $45.2 million, a 163% rise compared with the same month last year. Restaurants and bars pulled in $22.6 million, an 89.6% increase.
Shops that sell sports-equipment and related clothing realized $10.3 million in sales, up 51.2%. Purveyors of fashion clothing had sales of $15.1 million, a 107.9% increase.
Strecker’s memorandum notes that Aspen was emerging from red-category pandemic restrictions in early 2021.
“Taxable sales for February again reflect a robust month of economic activity, with aggregate sales increasing 78% relative to the same period a year ago,” he wrote. “Similar to [January], this figure compares to a period when Aspen was emerging from red-level health restrictions in 2021; so in isolation, it exaggerates just how robust the economy was churning.”
When comparing February to the same month two years ago — just prior to the impacts of COVID and a more “normal or healthy” economy — the increase was still significant, reflecting growth of 38%, Strecker’s memo states.
“February 2022 data remains anchored by strong sales in accommodations (both in short‐term rental offerings and in traditional lodges) and a correspondingly strong month for restaurants and bars,” his memo adds. “Additionally, the fashion sector of the local economy had a robust month as the more affluent tourist traffic during this period found what it was in search of.”
Flights
Though specifics were not available Thursday, basic information about March and year-to-date flights at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport recently was provided by Bill Tomcich, community liaison to the commercial airlines serving Aspen and a consultant to the local partnership Fly Aspen Snowmass.
Passenger totals at ASE for the first quarter of 2022 (January through March) were slightly ahead of figures in first-quarter 2019, though the increase was less than 1%.
The first-quarter increase was aided by a strong March, Tomcich added. Passenger traffic was up 3.5% last month when compared with March 2020.
He said more details about March flight activity and ASE’s winter-spring season would be released soon.