Friday may have been the final day of a motions hearing in which the Aspen Board of Realtors is seeking a preliminary injunction against the city of Aspen’s Ordinance 27 — which put on pause new residential development until June 8 and short-term rental permits until Sept. 30 during a special meeting on Dec. 8 — but the parties’ respective attorneys will have until 5 p.m. Friday next week to get their last words in.
That was at the request of Judge Anne Norrdin, who gave counsel the option of submitting written closing arguments instead of delivering them via oration in court Friday. Each will have 20 pages to make their final cases, and Norrdin assured she would “get an order out as soon as possible after that.”
That didn’t mean Friday’s hearing concluded without parting thoughts — and semantic shots. In fact, it was the definition of a few terms that served as the crux of the argument between parties: words like “emergency,” “specificity” and even which words are most important in the Colorado Sunshine Law.
“I read a lot of things these days, mostly court opinions and children’s stories,” Chris Bryan, the Garfield & Hecht attorney representing ABOR, said in his closing comments. “And it’s interesting when those two overlap. Because I was reading ‘Alice in Wonderland’ with my child the other night, and we were reading about Humpty Dumpty, when he talked to Alice about what words mean. And in this particular quote, he says, ‘The word means whatever I want it to mean.’”
Bryan went on to maintain that “the city has used the term ‘emergency’ in a way that is not defined in the case law — and in a way that defies common sense and how we think of an emergency.”
Ordinance 27 was unanimously passed by Aspen City Council as an emergency ordinance on Dec. 8. The emergency designation is an important one in this case, as emergency ordinances are exempt from the noticing rules that apply to most regular public meetings in the state — namely, that “any meetings at which the adoption of any proposed policy, position, resolution, rule, regulation, or formal action occurs or at which a majority or quorum of the body is in attendance, or is expected to be in attendance, shall be held only after full and timely notice to the public,” according to state statute. And done so within 24 hours of the meeting occurring, the law specifies.
It’s a point Bryan emphasized several times, both in his closing comments and in his legal strategy throughout the hearing. On Friday, he brought Lisa Graham, an environmental engineer, to the stand to testify as an expert witness on greenhouse gas emissions analysis and climate change. That’s relevant because the emergency in question in the case is whether or not “anthropogenic climate change and the impacts to the ecological and economic health of the community constitutes an emergency and a threat to the health and safety of the residents of the city of Aspen and global community,” as cited directly from Ordinance 27.
It was Graham’s professional opinion that it does not. In fact, having been retained by ABOR to undertake an analysis of Aspen’s greenhouse gas emissions and climate change mitigation, Graham complimented and heartily congratulated the city’s years-long history of action toward mitigation efforts and summarized her findings in a report.
“I reviewed their 2017 Climate Change Action Plan; I reviewed the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Toolkit and other supporting materials for those two documents,” she testified. “When I first started looking into it, I was incredibly impressed with what the city has done in [the] concerted effort they’ve taken, with their first Climate Action Plan coming into play in 2007. They’ve been tracking greenhouse gas emissions since 2004, and they have made a very concerted effort: [an] advisory committee for the climate action plan was assembled, and over 40 community leaders participated in that with varying, multi-discipline expertise.”
She pointed out that the city then created a list of 250 actions for the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Toolkit, and 46 of those items became areas of improvement identified in the 2017 Climate Action Plan.
“So they [were] very deliberate, methodical, purposeful and data-driven in their leadership,” she said.
But Graham’s testimony was brought to serve the case of the plaintiff — ABOR — not the city, which, in addition to individual city council members and the mayor, is named as the defendant in the civil dispute. She acknowledged that the effects of climate change could certainly create an emergency, such as a chlorine spill she had to work to contain in her professional career at one point or, although she was not personally familiar or involved with them, the numerous wildfires that have ravaged Colorado’s Western Slope in recent years.
An event, in essence, that requires “hours” and “days” as response timeframes, she said.
Climate change, rather, counted as a long-term issue, she said.
Bryan seized on that opportunity, contending that nothing about climate change created such an imposing threat that Ordinance 27 couldn’t have waited to be discussed for one more week, giving city staff adequate time to sufficiently notice the agenda in a normal capacity.
But the city in its legal arguments also latched onto the concept of time — after all, had a wildfire, potentially made more intense as an effect of climate change, been actively ravaging the surrounding forests and threatening Aspen residents, it would be too late for a legislative response, counsel argued.
Again, semantics came into play. Graham described the potential for wildfires as a “vulnerability,” not necessarily an “emergency.”
“Irreparable harm” was another term that was debated as applicable and under which the definition was put under scrutiny Friday. The city pointed out multiple times that in order for a preliminary injunction to be granted, there generally needs to be demonstration that irreparable harm has been caused — and often through bad faith or fraud.
Through its own expert witness — this time, in real estate market analysis via Joel Carpenter, owner of Market Trends LLC — the city of Aspen maintained that the only real damage that has been done is as temporary as the moratoriums themselves and only economic in nature. The city engaged Carpenter to perform his own analysis, but of the real estate market performances of Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs in a comparative analysis between Dec. 9 and Feb. 9 across the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 snapshots, as well as a glimpse of how the Aspen real estate market in particular is doing since Ordinance 27 passed.
In short, from Dec. 9, 2021 to Feb. 9, 2022, 149 real estate transfers were recorded within the city of Aspen limits, accounting for $441.4 million — of that, commercial sales, which remain unaffected by Ordinance 27, can be attributed to roughly $14.5 million of that, Aspen Finance Director Pete Strecker confirmed in his testimony for the city.
So, the city’s counsel implied, it’s tough to argue that the real estate market has been “irreparably harmed” by Ordinance 27. Bryan contended that the city is leaving out the term “per se,” which applies to the larger implications of harm by the city’s alleged disregard for the Sunshine Law.
“The fact that none of the city council members even knew about Ordinance 27 means that this was shrouded in secrecy,” Bryan argued in his closing comments, warning that should the preliminary injunction not be granted, it could create a dangerous loophole for municipalities across the state to weaponize to get around open meetings laws.
But city attorney Jim True argued during his own closing comment that Bryan had omitted an important part of the open meetings law: “where possible.” The city had not in fact acted in bad faith or fraudulently and not even outside the scope of the law, he said.
“The posting shall include specific agenda information where possible,” the open meetings statute reads after a 1996 amendment (it was initially enacted in 1972, both sides noted). That “where possible” is incredibly important, as it is the difference between a legislative body being able to perform its governing duties and getting bogged down in semantics, True said, citing case law.
“And the theory that it’s always possible to move the meeting to another day … it was always possible to do something different,” True said. “But what the Supreme Court … were consistently trying to assert is that there was not a requirement that would hinder the ability for the government to make reasonable decisions,” he said.
How Norrdin will feel will have to wait until the written closing statements are submitted next week.
“‘The question is,’ Alice replied to Humpty, ‘whether you can make words mean so many different things.’”
“‘The question is,’ said Humpty Dumpty, ‘which is to be master — that's all.’”