Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. High near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.