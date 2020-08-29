The lack of a space to serve as this winter’s overnight homeless shelter dominated Friday’s meeting of stakeholders who convene regularly to discuss Aspen-area housing instability.
Typically from December through March, the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter operates an overnight program at St. Mary Catholic Church on Main Street. During times when that space has been unavailable, other facilities have been lined up, including Aspen Chapel on Meadowood Drive and Aspen Community Church on East Bleeker Street.
Local faith-based organizations recently wrote to the nonprofit shelter organization to say they are unable to offer space for the winter overnight shelter this year due to COVID-19. The temporary camp that Pitkin County set up in April to offer homeless people a place to distance themselves amid the coronavirus — the Brush Creek Park & Ride lot — doesn’t have the infrastructure in place that would allow people to ride out brutally cold weather and heavy snows.
Nan Sundeen, the county’s director of human services, said there are between 20 and 30 homeless residents in the upper valley “to consider and plan for.” Some federal stimulus funds for emergency housing might be available to assist the homeless this winter, but the central question — left unanswered at the meeting’s conclusion — is how to direct those monies.
“At this point, nothing is ‘off the table’ because we do have an emergency,” Sundeen said. “We can solve this problem, we just have to put our collective minds to it.”
The stakeholders have been meeting as a coalition since October 2018 to identify issues relating to area housing instability and to develop short- and long-term goals aimed at helping local homeless residents to secure temporary and permanent housing. The coalition’s diverse members include law enforcement personnel, nonprofit leaders, elected officials, homeless residents and others based throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and along the Interstate 70 corridor.
But the group’s discussions, as well as a preliminary action plan unveiled in February, have been focused on identifying issues and desired outcomes. The plan does not include specifics, for example, on where a 24-hour, year-round emergency shelter could be located within the valley. Nor does it say where new housing might be built to assist homeless people in the transition from outdoor life to a stable indoor living environment.
Short-term goals identified in the plan include expanding and stabilizing case-management systems and access to mental health resources, along with creating a “rapid re-housing” program for people who have lost their housing within a matter of days or a few weeks. Long-term goals include the establishment of a 24-hour emergency shelter, an end to veteran homelessness by 2022 and eradication of chronic homelessness by 2025.
Those concepts and goals were formed prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. And they don’t address the pressing problem of finding a temporary shelter for the upcoming winter.
Group members will meet again in September, through the virtual Zoom platform, to discuss emergency solutions. Providing a congregate shelter may not be possible, they said, because of public health orders aimed at preventing coronavirus spread.
There was talk of working with the lodging community to identify rooms that could be set aside to help those in need. After the meeting, Sundeen mentioned that the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority is planning to rejoin the coalition following a hiatus — a relationship that could result in available units being earmarked for the homeless.
Other potential alternatives include developing a temporary outdoor space where weather-resistant infrastructure could protect residents from the harsh elements. Also, the idea of utilizing the Aspen Ambulance District’s vacant former headquarters building near Aspen Valley Hospital — first brought up by Aspen Homeless Shelter Director Vince Savage two years ago as a place to house a year-round shelter — was mentioned. However, it was deemed unlikely because of lack of support, problems with the building itself and the high cost of making it usable.
The county owns what some call the “Old Ambi-Barn,” and the hospital owns the land on which it sits. As Aspen Homeless Shelter board member Bill Hodges noted on Friday, the nonprofit doesn’t have permission to use it, as there is a “stalemate” among the powers that be.
“It seems to be a ‘no’ at this point,” Hodges said of the possibility of using the building.
Jerry Herships, pastor of Aspen Community Church, suggested that the group has less than six weeks to accomplish a plan for the winter shelter.
“There’s real safety at stake,” he said, referring to the winter welfare of local homeless individuals.