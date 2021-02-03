Not having to carry the weight of the transportation load for X Games Aspen 2021 – due to its banning spectators – may help the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s bottom line in a year that’s already seen a downshift in ridership.
“In terms of direct costs, the financial impact to RFTA will be less,” said Dan Blankenship, president and CEO. “We pay many bus operators, supervisors, mechanics [and others] overtime during the X Games.”
Previous incarnations of X Games Aspen have seen RFTA move a crowd the equivalent of the entire Roaring Fork Valley’s population in one day for its marquee competitions and concerts.
“When you provide sometimes as many as 45,000 to 50,000 rides in a single day when the second-highest day each year is New Year’s Day — when we might provide 23,000 to 25,000 rides in a single day, system-wide — it takes every available frontline employee and vehicle in the fleet to make it happen,” he said.
Traffic counts on Highway 82 were down for the three-day X Games weekend by 24%, said John Krueger, director of transportation for the city of Aspen.
“I would guess that a non-public X Games as well as being at the ‘red level’ for COVID made a big difference,” Krueger said. He noted that the vehicular counts are taken at the Castle Creek Bridge past the roundabout, and that there aren’t counters at the Buttermilk intersection with Owl Creek Road or at Brush Creek Road and Highway 82.
On Friday, the first day of X Games Aspen 2021, traffic counts were down only 3%, or by 726 cars from last year’s 22,773. On the X Games Saturday in 2020, some 22,242 vehicles were counted at the bridge, but this year there were 16,319, a 27% drop. On Sunday, the final day of X Games, traffic counts were down by 42% — to 13,671 — according to Krueger’s data. All told, the decline averaged 24% for the weekend.
“My guess is that the lack of spectators, events in town and closed restaurants and bars impacted the numbers. The weather and road conditions were good during the X Games,” Krueger said
Year-over-year daily bus ridership numbers for the X Games weekend weren’t immediately available. Private buses augment the mass transit service during a normal, pre-pandemic X Games year and are funded by ESPN and Aspen Skiing Co., according to Blankenship.
Correlation to economic activity
John Krueger said that daily traffic counts for all of January 2021 compared to last year on average were down 12.4%.
The decline year-to-date is far more severe in mass transit.
“Ridership, in general, is down approximately 50% overall compared to last year. There is a direct correlation between RFTA’s ridership, jobs, tourism and economic activity,” Blankenship said.
Ironically, while many businesses in the Roaring Fork Valley took a financial hit — as will taxing municipalities — from the annual extreme sports competition scaling down to bare-bones to operate during COVID-19, the regional bus authority may actually see a little breather.
“Last year, RFTA provided 32,755 rides on upper valley shuttles specifically serving the venue, whereas this year, the number is zero,” Blankenship said. “That number did not include higher ridership numbers on RFTA’s other regional services due to the games” such as BRT, Local buses, Aspen/Snowmass Direct, city of Aspen, regular skier shuttle service provided under contract with Aspen Skiing Co., he said.
In a normal year, the Elected Officials Transportation Committee, as well as Aspen and Snowmass Village, would help reimburse some additional costs spent on shuttles that operated in the upper valley specific to the event.
David Pesnichak, the body’s regional transportation administrator, said the EOTC was obligated to $115,000 in 2020 and 2021 for the X Games transit subsidy.
“The EOTC provided the full $115,000 obligated amount to support increased transit service during the X Games in 2020,” Pesnichak said Tuesday.
“The $115,000 obligation in 2021 was made by the EOTC in October 2020 and it was unclear at the time if spectators would be able to attend the X Games. Since spectators were not able to attend the X Games this year, an increased transit presence was not necessary. As a result, these EOTC funds also were not needed. These funds are not otherwise obligated and will remain available to the EOTC to use for other transit projects in the future,” Pesnichak added.
In non-pandemic times, the aspiration is for X Games transportation expenses to get mostly covered by revenue.
“The hope is that the higher level of economic activity during the games due to patrons will not only benefit the entire region but also add enough to RFTA’s sales tax collections to offset this additional expense,” Blankenship said.
“X Games transportation requires a Herculean effort each year on the part of RFTA. In the current COVID-19 environment, that has placed an added strain on RFTA’s frontline personnel. It was a welcome relief from RFTA’s perspective that the decision was made not to allow spectators at the games,” he added.