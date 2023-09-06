The board of directors of the Aspen Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for individuals who will be considered for induction at the 2024 banquet at the Hotel Jerome on April 14.
According to Pat Bingham, president of the Aspen Hall of Fame’s board of directors, nominations are being sought of people who have long inspired, led and contributed in significant ways to make the Aspen/Snowmass community a better place.
“A nominee must have made a significant and lasting impact on the Aspen/Snowmass community and be an inspirational leader in the cultural, sporting or civic arenas,” she noted. “There are priceless gems living here that we want to recognize for their lasting impact. These are the people who make up the fabric of our community.”
Nominations are due Oct. 31 and can be made at aspenhalloffame.org/nominate, which also lists the criteria for nomination. Paper copies of the nominating form can be obtained by emailing Bingham at pat.bingham130@gmail.com
The popular awards banquet is typically sold out; each inductee has a video made about his or her life that showcases their contributions.
The Aspen Hall of Fame was conceived in 1986 when the Aspen Skiing Co. was planning a celebration of Aspen’s 40th anniversary of skiing for the following year. The concept was to honor the people who helped develop skiing in Aspen or contributed in a major way to the development of the town.
The first inductees at the 1987 banquet were Andre Roch, Elizabeth and Walter Paepcke, Friedl Pfeifer, Herbert Bayer and Ted Ryan.
Since then, more than 120 people have been inducted. Their stories are at aspenhalloffame.org/inductees/.
In recent years, Andy Mill (2022), Georgia Hanson (2023), Tom and Jody Cardamone (2023), Walt Smith (2023), Bruce Gordon (2022) and Rita Hunter (2022) have been inducted.
“Every year when our family attends the banquet, we’re reminded of how wonderful Aspen is,” said John McBride, a 2002 inductee and supporter of the Aspen Hall of Fame. “Seeing all our old friends and hearing the stories, we laugh and cry together and have the most marvelous time. Knowing so many of people being honored brings joy to us and reminds us of all the wonderful things about Aspen. Things have changed in Aspen, obviously, making it even more important that people who have made our community a better place receive lasting recognition.”
The Aspen Hall of Fame is an all-volunteer-led organization and a nonprofit funded by donations and grants from local organizations, including the city of Aspen, the Aspen Thrift Shop, Aspen Skiing Co., the Aspen Business Center Foundation and Alpine Bank.
“A major cost we face each year is producing the inductee videos — which become a lasting legacy honoring each person,” Bingham said. “They are archived at the Aspen Historical Society and the Pitkin County Library, as well as on our website for future generations to enjoy. It’s well worth a visit to our website to see the videos about the inductees and be reminded of the people who helped make Aspen the wonderful place that it is.”