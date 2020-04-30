It was only about two weeks after the federal government enacted the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security — known as CARES — Act that Carbondale-based nonprofit MANAUS had repurposed an app to get immediate emergency funds to immigrant families who were not included in the nationwide financial aid endeavor.
In fact, within new executive director Sydney Schalit’s first week, she and her new colleagues had approved the distribution of $115,000 cash assistance grants to 115 families — and since then, announced April 14, the fund has grown its capacity and has been able to increase that number to more than 200 families who are not going to receive the promised $1,200 check from the federal government because of their immigration status.
“That’s $950 into their personal bank account and $50 into their LaMedichi accounts,” Schalit said. LaMedichi is an online and mobile platform that offers a complement — or, for some, an alternative — to traditional bank accounts that is designed to not only create a safe space for more vulnerable populations to keep their money but also to incentivize financial literacy and savings habits.
It’s the educational and empowerment aspects of the fund’s mission that inspired allocating the $50 to recipients’ LaMedichi accounts, Schalit noted.
“We’re doing that to really emphasize and drive home, ‘We understand you need $1,000 today. We’re going to put $950 into your account and really encourage you to keep the $50 there,” she said of the app.
Like so many nonprofits and businesses coping with reality in the aftermath of COVID-19, MANAUS utilized existing infrastructure to serve immediate needs. The LaMedichi initiative, for instance, came to fruition three years ago — but it wasn’t meant then to serve as a vehicle for emergency cash funds.
Rather, Barbara Freeman — whose professional career, beyond creating the LaMedichi app, spans Wall Street as a currency options trader to the University of Sao Paulo as a visiting professor to the World Bank as a consultant — partnered with MANAUS to add LaMedichi to its advocacy toolkit.
“She has this extensive financial background in this very specific space of international economic development within populations that are otherwise underserved by their government,” Schalit said of Freeman.
The software development behind the app actually came from a project out of Brazil, she continued.
“The developers are all in Brazil, and they are super nimble. I came on board [with MANAUS], and within a couple of days, we had a number of really generous funders,” Schalit said. “We dedicated ourselves to adjusting the app to serve our underserved and underbanked population in the valley. Our thought process was, ‘We’re all getting relief checks from the government, let’s try to match that amount.’”
Since President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act into law March 27, a lawsuit has been filed in a federal court in Chicago, alleging that the $2.2 trillion package excludes families that include anyone without a social security number. That is, the suit alleges, if a United States citizen is married to an immigrant with, say, an Individual Taxpayer Identification number, or ITIN, because of a pending citizenship status, the entire household is denied funding.
“It is on our radar, and it's heinous,” Schalit wrote in an email. “We are disheartened to know that our immigrant neighbors are further being disenfranchised by our government but are in no way surprised.”
That said, there isn’t much MANAUS can do to help that particular segment of those disenfranchised from CARES Act funds in the immediate term.
“The MANAUS Emergency Fund is focused exclusively on helping families who are otherwise entirely ineligible for county, state, or federal programs,” said Jon Fox-Rubin, former executive director at both MANAUS and Valley Settlement and current treasurer of the Mountain Family Health Centers Board of Directors. Technically, American citizens, as individuals, are able to access other benefits despite their spouses’ immigration status.
Technically, immigrants with an ITIN can open traditional bank accounts in the United States and thus be eligible for other lending programs —- though in practice, they’re also more subject to predatory loan options and higher interest rates, Freeman explained.
Still, she’s generally a proponent of everyone having a bank account who feels comfortable doing so — in fact, in an ideal world, LaMedichi would serve as a complementary savings tool to a checking account.
“I would say, from my research, 82% of people have bank accounts. But usually a bank account [only] consists of a debit card,” Freeman said. “When it comes to other things — what you need to get a house, to get established, to get a credit score — that’s where it gets more difficult.”
‘Humanity’s coming out’
Creating a multilingual, intuitive app that incentivizes users to establish regular savings habits through text-messaged encouragement and visualized goal-oriented projections was the original intent of LaMedichi. When the COVID-19 outbreak caused nationwide public health orders that resulted in unprecedented layoffs and furloughs, though, everyone involved saw an opportunity.
“This is really robust,” Freeman said, noting that LaMedichi allows users “a seamless money transfer” that’s secure without any fees. “That’s what allowed us to shift, right now, in order to use the platform to deliver money and do what we’re doing now.”
Even before the pandemic, many immigrants “on a pathway to citizenship” who were technically eligible to open bank accounts didn’t feel culturally confident to walk into a financial establishment and do so, she continued. The health and economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak has only deepened systemic inequalities in the system.
“About 60% of the Latino community couldn’t come up with $200 in case of emergency, meaning people are living paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “To put it in context of what’s happening now, if you’re living paycheck to paycheck, you’re catapulted into this disaster much quicker because you have no safety net.”
Still, Schalit finds encouragement in the community-wide support she’s seen for the initiative. Just this week, MANAUS was able to announce a formal partnership with Valley Settlement, which in addition to committing $100,000 to the cause is also helping process funding applications, with support from the Aspen Community Foundation 2020 Rescue Fund.
That’s particularly important for continuing the funding efforts, as municipalities aren’t legally allowed to support initiatives directly supporting undocumented immigrants. But that hasn’t deterred Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson from finding ways to promote the organization’s efforts through communication, advocacy and routing dollars to those nonprofit partners that the town of Carbondale can offer monetary support.
“I think what MANAUS has done, it’s groundbreaking. Regardless of the population they’re trying to serve, they’ve been able to bring resources to those most in need in a rapid and, I would say, sustainable way,” he said. “That’s something that I would say the town can get behind. If we fund other things, like the Aspen Community Foundation, then that hopefully opens the door for others to donate to the MANAUS fund. I don’t think it’s that tricky for us to advocate and promote that, but there are some boundaries we’re conscious of.”
For Schalit, seeing local ambassadors — people from the Latino community who are trained to screen and follow up with families seeking emergency funding through MANAUS — and broader-based support through nonprofit partnership and private donors is the silver lining that keeps her going through the emergency.
“Humanity’s coming out, and even if it’s in the tiniest slivers of hope, it's happening. We’ll take it,” she said.