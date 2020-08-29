In a perfect world, Aspen is able to keep the charming historic bricks that pave the pedestrian mall after the city redevelops the area, project consultant Kathleen Wanatowicz said Friday.
But the imperfect reality is that only a limited supply of said bricks — which originate from St. Louis and date back to the construction of the mall in the late ‘70s — still exist because they are historic.
“The story is about what is underneath those bricks. It is failing and aging infrastructure,” Wanatowicz said. “And that’s not so sexy, but it needs to be addressed.”
On Aug. 20, the city of Aspen and its project partners revisited the Aspen Pedestrian Mall redevelopment via a Zoom meeting. The virtual event marked the first public stakeholder meeting on the project since February 2018. Redeveloping the mall to improve the pedestrian experience became a formal goal of the Aspen city council in 2016.
While the mall itself is 40 years old, parts of the ground infrastructure have not been upgraded in 60 years.
“Not only are the bricks reaching the end of their lives, but the surface is uneven and is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations,” project material reads. “Most of the mall trees are reaching maturity, and their size and confined growing space create challenges for their health.”
One key area of public interest on the project is what’s happening with the bricks, Wanatowicz said.
“If the designers had it our way, the bricks would just be elevated — we would do the underground work, and then drop the bricks back where they were. But we don’t have that capability,” she said. “The strategy for the bricks is to try to keep several of them in place, or salvage them or reuse them. And then places where we can’t do that, we would have a new, in-kind replacement. We’re going to try to find these bricks to match the color, texture, size and pattern of the mall, because all of those things add to the character.”
Wanatowicz pointed to prominent areas, like the Ki Davis Fountain and along the streams, as spots in which the city will attempt to preserve the historic bricks. The city has not yet chosen a manufacturer to recreate the replacement bricks, she said.
The redevelopment — which includes 130,000 square feet on Hyman, Mill, Cooper and Galena Streets — boasts a number of goals, including to maintain the historic integrity and character of the mall; explore innovative ways to improve the stormwater infrastructure systems; replace aging utilities; retain the malls as an urban park and increase mall accessibility to meet modern codes.
In an attempt to meet these goals, the project team has undergone extensive outreach with its stakeholders, such as business owners along the mall, property owners and “mall lovers,” Wanatowicz said.
“It’s very much working collaboratively to come up with the master plan that both meets the technical infrastructure needs that the mall needs for the next 50 years, but also the vitality and sense of place [of this] beloved, historic urban park,” she said. “What’s really fun about this project is there’s several different goals that we’re trying to obtain and reach, and so far, we’re doing it — and it’s really great to see that process come [together], although we’re not done. We still need to get to a final design. We’re just one step in the schematic [design] process.”
The project team intends to continue moving forward with the schematic phase of design this fall.
Aside from the role that the pedestrian mall serves in Aspen, it is important from a historical designation: In the 1960s, more than 200 pedestrian malls were created in U.S. cities. Today, only 30 exist, according to the city.