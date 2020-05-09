In a seemingly alternate universe, many Aspen businesses are reopening shop today and next week — a time that is traditionally considered the dead of offseason — after closing amid peak season mid-March.
The unprecedented shift comes as Pitkin County eases public health restrictions related to COVID-19 and transitions from a “stay at home” to a “safer at home” model effective Saturday.
“It’s crazy. I never thought I would see this happen,” longtime valley resident and Aspen business owner Tara Spung said of the situation on Friday. Spung owns and operates two retail shops in Aspen’s downtown core, both of which she can reopen today as a result of the latest measure. Garfield and Eagle counties, as well as the state of Colorado, moved to “safer at home” last week.
Under Pitkin County’s new guidelines, which largely mirror those of the state, businesses that are deemed nonessential — such as child care centers, retailers, fitness studios, golf courses, tennis courts, places of worship and “personal services” (salons, spas, massage therapy) — are allowed to reopen Saturday in a limited capacity.
While each industry has its own regulations by which businesses must abide, phase one of reopening the upper-valley economy requires people — staff and customers or clients — to wear masks at all times and maintain six feet of social distance.
Acceptable gathering sizes vary by sector: For child care, retailers, places of worship, outdoor recreation and personal services whereby masks can remain on (i.e. not facials or facial waxing services), the limit is 10 people, while still social distancing. Fitness studios, however, must cap the number of clients to four, not including the instructor.
Businesses must fill out a COVID-19 safety plan and undertake stringent sanitizing efforts. Specific rules for all types of business can be found at pitkincounty.com.
On Friday, members of the city and county public health teams held part two of a “roadmap to reopening” online forum, whereby officials answered questions from the local business community in a Q&A style format.
The questions were granular and ran the gamut: A number inquired about the lodging industry and short-term rentals, which are not part of the current phase of economic reopening. Other questions asked about specifics on conducting fitness classes (yes, masks must be worn while working out inside); how early golfers are allowed to arrive at a course prior to their tee time (this remains unclear); carpooling (allowed, but discouraged); and policies for trying on clothes in a dressing room (this is at the retailer’s discretion). Both meetings, part one and two, were recorded and can be viewed at the county’s website.
With the headline, “Aspen is Open!” longtime local retailer Kemo Sabe emailed community members on Friday announcing that it would reopen Saturday and is “ready to rock and roll.”
“We’re trying to make the best of it [and] stay compliant with all of the rules that we have,” Sam Purcell, an employee of Kemo Sabe, said from the store via phone Friday afternoon. “We don’t know what’s going to happen — hopefully, we’ll get some business — but we’re ready.”
In an effort to easily and modishly enforce proper social distancing, the Western apparel store added to its floors horseshoe markers on which customers and staff can stand apart from one another.
Kemo Sabe will open with a full inventory but minimal staffing, as to not take away from the number of customers who can occupy the store. All items will be properly cleaned and hand sanitizer will be on deck, especially for those trying on jewelry.
“Compromised cowboys” or at-risk individuals may schedule a private shopping appointment, the email states.
In Aspen and across the globe, the pandemic has spawned creative and alternative ways of doing business.
For the time being and while the weather is nice, Ritual studio owner Jen Metcalf is moving classes that can be held outside to a nearby park.
“I just thought that it would make people feel more comfortable,” Metcalf said Friday. The change in locale from indoors to outdoors also allows for more than double the class size.
Metcalf plans to reopen Ritual — which she is currently rebranding to “Higher Terrain” — to private classes and small groups on Monday. “My main goal is that everyone is safe,” Metcalf said.
Michael Tullio of Salon Tullio, which is reopening Saturday, is requesting clients pay for services via Venmo rather than handling cash or exchanging cards.
Ute Mountaineer owner Bob Wade sent a letter to the community via email on Thursday publicizing that the shop would reopen Saturday.
Since closing mid-March, Wade said he and his staff have worked to reconfigure the store and open up its floor plan to better distance customers.
In the same vein as Kemo Sabe’s appointment system, Ute Mountaineer will open one hour early strictly to at-risk customers on select days of the week. The store is also offering “one heck of a sale” on winter equipment that it wasn’t able to sell over the past two months, Wade noted.
In his letter, Wade also made a plea for people to shop and support local businesses when possible.
“I want to emphasize how important shopping locally is at any time, but especially now. Your local shops collect tax dollars that keep our community running — from filling potholes, to supporting local nonprofits, to keeping health and human services protecting our less fortunate citizens,” Wade wrote. “Our local shops and restaurants employ the young and old that keep our economy running. Our local owners and workers sit on community boards that enrich our valley. E-commerce does not.”