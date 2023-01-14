Aspen’s monthly economic activity in November was consistent with recent trends, as sales softened in tourism and across other industries, according to the city’s monthly consumption report released on Friday.
The report from Aspen Finance Director Pete Strecker shows that retailers and others businesses required to pay monthly sale taxes pulled in $47.09 million, a 3.8% decrease compared with the November 2021.
“While the month’s activity is typically just 4% of annual taxable sales, the data still support a greater influence from inflation (both nationally and locally) dampening consumer spending, albeit not in some luxury sectors as noted below,” Strecker wrote in a memorandum to the Aspen City Council.
Accommodations accounted for 15.4% of the total and garnered $7.27 million, an 11.7% decline compared with the same month in 2021.
Other major categories that saw sales declines include: restaurants and bars, down 5.5%; construction, down 14.7%; fashion clothing, down 0.3%; and food and drug, down 3.7%.
“It is noteworthy that monthly declines in accommodations continue to reflect weakening in volume of business as average nightly rates remain well above prior year pricing,” the memo states.
Counter to the softening trend were sales increases in taxable automobile sales, utilities and jewelry-gallery sales, the memo says.
“With November 2022 pacing 4% below the same period one year ago, overall taxable sales for the year now sit roughly 20% ahead of 2021 after 11 months,” the report adds.
The 2022 year-to-date sales figure (January through November) hit the billion-dollar mark: $1,050,108,252, to be precise. Accommodations, as usual, led the way, with 28.7% of the total, or $301.61 million, which represents a 45.5% increase compared with the first 11 months of 2021.