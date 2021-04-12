The earthquake that struck about 9 p.m. Saturday night near the town of Norrie above Ruedi Reservoir, prompted a several responses to the U.S. Geological Survey. The 2.8 magnitude earthquake received 21 reports from Aspen residents and one each from Snowmass Village and Basalt, said Paul Caruso, USGS geophysicist.
No property damage was reported by the Aspen Police Department.
“This was a very small earthquake,” Caruso said. Earthquakes of 2.5 magnitude and above qualify for the threshold of official notification.
There have been 16 earthquakes that met that criteria in Pitkin County since 1973, including Saturday night’s earth shaker, according to information from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Jim Markalunas, who has lived in Aspen for more than 70 years, said he didn’t feel Saturday’s tremor but recalled other earthquakes in Aspen over the years, attributing some to the Castle Creek fault line — “They say it slips every now and then” — and others to the mines that riddle Aspen Mountain.
The year 2019 saw a trio of small earthquakes in this region, including one 3 kilometers west southwest of Snowmass Village on Nov. 28 and a pair felt on June 29 and 30, located 7-9 kilometers northwest of Aspen. All three were under a magnitude of 2.0.
One memorable earthquake rolled through Aspen just 43 seconds into the New Year on Jan. 1, 2003. With a magnitude of 2.9, it was felt throughout Ute City by those who were awake to herald New Year’s Eve. This reporter recalls it felt like a big wave beneath an apartment building on Midland Avenue. The earthquake was reported at a depth of just over 3 miles.
Saturday’s tremor based in Norrie, which as the crow flies is about 8 miles from Aspen, to this observer seemed more akin to a big gust of wind shaking the house. According to the USGS, it was reported at a depth of 2.1 miles.
Geophysicist Caruso, working out of the USGS which is based in Golden, Colo. and monitors seismic activity worldwide, said there hasn’t been a noticeable increase in Colorado rumbling of late. Worldwide as of Sunday midday over a 24-hour period, there were 41 earthquakes of a magnitude of 2.5 magnitude or higher, including a 5.0 in the Kermadec Islands northeast of New Zealand.
“All earthquakes occur on faults,” Caruso said. “There are faults everywhere in the mountains. A lot of them aren’t mapped because they haven’t done oil and gas exploration” in the area, he said, adding that “The mines are very old.”
“There are major faults in Leadville and Buena Vista on the east side of the Collegiates. That’s why we have a lot of hot springs. The same is true (in the Roaring Fork Valley). There are some significant faults up through Glenwood,” Caruso said.
He went on to add that the size and length of a fault will determine the magnitude of the earthquake, suggesting that in general the fault lines in the Roaring Fork Valley aren’t large enough to support a San Andreas (Calif.)-size earthquake, which he said reached a magnitude of 8. Caruso cited the Rio Grande Valley in south central Colorado as having “some significantly long faults.”