The mother-daughter duo of Candice Olson and Michaela Carpenter have rebranded their popular downtown coffee spot with not only a new name but also with lunchtime fare.
Local Coffee House reopened as Alpina on Aug. 11, serving elevated, fresh and locally sourced food, according to the owners.
Located on East Cooper Avenue, Alpina still offers your morning coffee and burrito that patrons enjoyed at Local Coffee House. But the space now provides a casual yet heightened dining experience with a vast selection of wines.
After starting Local Coffee House five-and-a-half years ago to create a welcoming community space where people could gather, the locally owned coffee shop became one of the most popular in town, Olson said.
Once gaining a following, Olson and Carpenter wanted an outlet to serve more refined food, a place of gathering around cocktails, fine wine, and a fully integrated experience.
That’s where Alpina comes in, while still offering the morning pastries, and burritos until 10:30 a.m., which is when the establishment turns its focus to opening at 11 a.m. "serving a great brunch and lunch with that great coffee," Olson said. The featured menu comprises Colorado-sourced root vegetables, berries, fresh greens and fruit.
Alpina's food and beverage director, Colton Black, said diners will appreciate their meals’ mountainside-inspired ingredients.
"At Alpina, we will offer a delicious selection of shared starters for the table, as well as rotating specialty entrees that are carefully crafted and thoughtfully composed," Black said.
Chef Bernard Guillas is a guest chef for Alpina and is known for his extreme charisma and understanding of how restaurants operate and flow.
"He has a unique ability to see from the bottom up what it takes to bring the idea to what's put in front of someone on the table," Black said.
Chef Byron Gomez, Alpina’s consulting chef and culinary director, played a significant role in creating the menu. He previously worked with Black at the Little Nell, and his focus on the presentation, balance and sourcing of ingredients invigorated Black's passion for food.
"The attention to detail on plating as well as overall composure and sourcing was something that I hadn't personally experienced before," Black said.
"What drives him [Byron] is his personal integrity,” Black said. “Having that as a backbone for menus and training other people is second to none. Like he really couldn't ask for anything better than."
Creating a new menu has been a positive experience for everyone, which the food will showcase.
"Althoughthey can produce absolutely incredible food, they also have a joy. That is a part of what we do here," Olson said.
Black emphasized the importance of connecting with diners and genuinely caring for them when providing good service. According to Black, this approach is the first step in anything they do.
Being run by locals, the need for a quick and affordable lunchtime place is apparent to the crew at Alpina. "[Alpina] will be a place where you come and sit down doesn't take three hours. You could come on a lunch break," Olson said.
Alpina is starting promotions and incentives to attract people to the rebranded spot.
"Over time the system will be meant to reward people who might have lunch two or three times a week," Olson said.
The Alpina family includes the Here House space, which features a private social club with access to a collection of wines. Members can access two wine sommeliers and curate guests' wine. Guests will be able to enjoy full bottle service and have their wine served on-site, as Alipna will be purchasing the wines under their liquor license.
In addition to its wine services, Alipna will provide an assortment of non-alcoholic wines for diners wishing to partake in post-meal activities. This way, people who come for lunch can still enjoy themselves without alcohol.
"Our mocktail list and nonalcoholic wine-by-the-glass offering list is an equal size to the alcoholic offerings," Black said.
Alpina will not accept reservations from nonmembers of Here House. This allows the restaurant to flow with people coming off the mountain looking for a bite.
"To describe the place, it's an elevated and inventive amongst the cocktails, food, wine and a comfortable atmosphere," Black said. "That is the difference."