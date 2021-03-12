The last day of qualifications at the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships wrapped Thursday, paving the way for the medal events to begin today, with the snowboard slopestyle finals at 9:30 a.m. and the freeski halfpipe event in the iconic Buttermilk halfpipe dropping at 1 p.m.
Broadcast coverage of the freeskier halfpipe finals that feature local products Alex Ferreira and Hanna Faulhaber will be found on the Olympic Channel and streamed on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. There are no on-site spectator zones at Buttermilk because of the pandemic.
The normal pomp and circumstance for one of the sport’s most prestigious events has also been curtailed, as the laser focus remains on producing a safe, elite-level competition, according to the International Ski Federation (FIS).
No ceremony greeted the approximately 300 athletes for the opening of the World Championships Wednesday, nor will its closing on March 16 be celebrated other than through excellence in athleticism due to COVID-19 safety restrictions.
“Medals will be awarded on site, immediately after competition,” said Chad Buchholz, FIS freeski/park and pipe media coordinator on Thursday.
“Medals will be placed on a stand beside the podium spots and athletes will place the medal around their own necks to reduce outside-the-bubble interactions,” he continued. “The main focus here is and has been, throughout the extremely short lead up to the event, putting on safe, top-level competition.”
Aspen was awarded the world championships about six weeks ago as the replacement for the original venue in Zhangjiakou, China. Officials announced the change Feb. 11.
Women ruled in the morning
The storm moving out Thursday brought welcome colder temperatures that kept the courses in good shape in the morning for the women’s fields in the snowboard halfpipe and the freeski slopestyle qualifiers.
To no one’s surprise, American Chloe Kim was the top qualifier in women’s snowboard slopestyle, scoring a 93.75 in her best run. Kim, 20, has won the last two events she entered: the Laax (Switzerland) Open and X Games Aspen, both January competitions.
“It feels good [to be back in Aspen]. Kind of crazy because we are normally done competing at this time of year, but I feel super grateful that we were able to pull together the last few contests of the season, and I’m really just having fun at this point,” Kim said in post-event remarks to the media.
The weather change was to Kim’s liking.
“Super stoked it’s a little cooler today so the pipe keeps its shape and it’s really fun to ride, but really looking forward to Saturday,” Kim said. Snowboard halfpipe finals for men and women are set to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Spain’s Queralt Castellet was the second qualifier, earning an 86.5, followed by Maddie Mastro, the U.S. Pro Team member from Mammoth Mountain. Four of the top eight riders on Thursday — Sena Tomita (4), Haruna Matsumoto (5), Mitsuki Ono (7) and Kurumi Imai (8) — are members of Team Japan. Canada’s Elizabeth Hosking, in sixth, rounded out the list of qualifiers.
Women’s Freeski Slopestyle qualifications were the morning’s second event Thursday.
Eileen Gu, of China, led the field. It was the teenager’s second World Championships event in two days, having qualified seventh Wednesday in the halfpipe.
The women’s freeskiing halfpipe finals are set for Friday, and the slopestyle finals are going off on Saturday.
“It feels really good. I love Aspen so much, especially coming out of X Games, and I mean the courses here and the course builders are absolutely amazing, phenomenal, definitely one of my favorite places on Earth.” Gu said.
The slopestyle venue has seen a complete rebuild since the X Games closed in January. There are two sets of rails, including one quarterpipe and three jumps with 55, 65 and 60-foot angled takeoffs.
Gu’s X Games debut was breathtaking, as the 17 year old who lives in San Francisco but competes for her mother’s home country won the halfpipe and slopestyle and took bronze in big air.
She acknowledged the legacy event that is the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships.
“[This is my] first World Championships… and there is a chance of snow on finals day, so I definitely do have to take weather and safety into account, but if it’s like today, definitely look out for some doubles, step ups on the rails and a whole lot of fun,” Gu said.
American Marin Hamill was second to Gu in women’s freeski slopestyle, followed by Mathilde Gremaud, of Switzerland. Rounding out the top eight qualifiers were Megan Oldham (Canada), Kristy Muir (U.K.), Tess Ledeux (France), Lara Wolf (Austrian) and Sandra EIE (Norway).
The freeski slopestyle finals at Buttermilk for both genders are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
And how about that weather?
Big spring storms by their nature don’t mix well with slopestyle or big air events, so FIS has a back-up plan for the competitions planned for Saturday, March 13, just in case Mother Nature lets loose on Aspen.
As of Thursday morning, aspenweather.net was calling for 5 to 8 inches of snow on the ski areas by dawn Sunday, but the approaching storm that’s gaining a lot of buzz could be tough to predict.
Said FIS’ Buchholz: “The weather contingency plans for Saturday will involve moving competitions to either March 14 or 15, depending on the forecast.
“We have some wiggle room in there with only one big air qualification per day in those two dates,” he said.
Bring on the men
The sunny Buttermilk courses welcomed the men Thursday afternoon for snowboard halfpipe qualifications and freeski slopestyle qualifications.
Scotty James, silver medalist at X Games Aspen 2021, led the way in the 600-foot-long halfpipe, which this winter has been James’ second home. The two top qualifiers Thursday, James and Yuto Totsuka, of Japan, were a flipped order of the X Games finals in halfpipe. Taylor Gold of Team USA qualified third.
“I’m very happy to be in Aspen. I always love competing here. I’m super stoked that World Champs is able to happen this year and to be here in Aspen. It’s pretty special to all of us,” James said.
“The weather has been amazing, the pipe’s riding fantastic and feels like springtime, so no complaints. The vibe has been good,” said the athlete from Australia.
The men’s and women’s snowboard halfpipe finals are scheduled for Saturday beginning at 1 p.m., weather permitting and subject to change, according to FIS.
Back on the slopestyle course on an increasingly warm Thursday afternoon, two 25-man heats of freeskiers put down their best efforts to make the cut for finals, with Park City’s Alex Hall and Andri Ragettli — the four-time crystal globe winner from Switzerland who took X Games Big Air gold in January — scoring large in their respective heats with a 92.25 and 91.00, respectively.
The finals promise to be a thrilling match and will also feature American Colby Stevenson, who logged three straight podiums last season, and Canadian Max Moffatt, as well as defending champions James Woods of Great Britain and Norway’s Birk Ruud.
“The course is dope. They switched it up from X Games which is pretty sweet. We’re riding some different rails and jumps so it’s refreshing for sure,” Hall, the X Games Aspen 2021 bronze medalist. “I think we all ran back to back to back so it’s just been squad laps all day and it’s been super fun.”
His teammate Cody LaPlante, 19, of Tahoe City, California, moved from alternate to entrant Thursday when one of the favorites, Nick Goepper — 2019 World Championships bronze medalist in this event — sustained an ankle injury on the second day of training. Goepper will not return this week or for next week’s U.S. Grand Prix, U.S. Skiing confirmed.
Named to the national team at the age of 14, having moved through the Squaw Valley Team and Tahoe Expedition Academy, LaPlante said he was “super hyped to land two runs” in a season when he’s injury-free and feeling confident. His best run, which earned an 84.5, included back-to-back switch 14s, one going each direction.
LaPlante finished outside the elite 10 who moved on to finals. He will get another shot at slopestyle next week at the U.S. Grand Prix World Cup slopestyle event. He’s also on tap for big air this weekend.
The California teen is part of a tight-knit group of freeskiers whose connections run deep in ski towns across the West. LaPlante’s father hails from Crested Butte, where his grandmother, Brenda Michaels, still lives.
His first competition since the start of COVID-19, LaPlante spoke of the differences he’s observed: “We have a bunch of friends from other countries we can’t go hang out with. We’re here to do one thing — that is to ski and have fun and compete.” But sometimes, he said, “you’re just a little bit bummed when the realities of the restrictions are realized.
Testing, one, two, three
COVID-19 testing protocol is firmly in place for this international event that is seeing participation from 37 countries.
Aspen Skiing Co. Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle said, “All athletes are tested upon arrival and then tested again every 72 hours. Same thing goes for support crews, organizers and staff. We are very serious about minimizing interactions and congregating and thus maintaining the integrity of the bubble and so are the athletes and their teams.”
Hanle said housing rules follow national team protocols, “but these are the best athletes in the world competing at the highest level and vying to make the Olympics. They take the COVID protocol very seriously.”
Scotty James weighed in on this unusual season: “This year has obviously been very different with preparation and we are all staying COVID safe and socially distant but that has not stopped the banter up top which is always nice and a part of snowboarding that will forever be around.”