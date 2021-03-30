This photo provided by the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group shows an Alaska Army National Guard helicopter at the scene of a helicopter crash near Knik Glacier in Alaska on Sunday. Federal investigators say a helicopter carrying five passengers on a heli-skiing trip in Alaska crashed into a mountain and then rolled downhill nearly 900 feet. The pilot and four of the five passengers on board died in the crash The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash just north of Anchorage on Saturday night. (Lance Flint/Alaska Mountain Rescue Group via AP)