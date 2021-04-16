The National Transportation Safety Board has issued its preliminary report of the deadly helicopter crash in Alaska that claimed five lives, including that of beloved Aspen local Greg Harms.
“An aerial assessment of the accident site by a National Transportation Safety Board investigator the day after the accident revealed that the helicopter impacted terrain about 15 to 20 feet below the top of a ridge line,” the report reads. “The total debris field extended about 900 feet downslope from the top of the ridge line.”
On March 27, an Airbus AS350B3 departed from Tordrillo Mountain Lodge near Anchorage, in which Harms was an owning partner. In addition to Harms, 52, and two Alaskan men in their 30s, Sean McManamy and Zachary Russel, the victims who did not survive the crash include billionaire Petr Kellner — the richest man in the Czech Republic — and fellow Czech Benjamin Larochaix. Only one of the passengers survived the incident.
The Tordrillo Mountain Lodge is a luxury adventure destination for extreme outdoor enthusiasts, and Harms himself spent much of his career guiding tours to Alaska’s most sought-after playgrounds with the lodge and through his own touring company.
“After two decades of heli-skiing around the world, finding the best mountains to ski, the most experienced and safest guides to ski with and the best operators to fly with, I founded Third Edge Heli to offer clients the kind of trips I’d want to book for my friends or myself,” Harms said of his venture, a quote still displayed on the company’s homepage of its website.
He moved to Aspen in 1997 and became a ski instructor as known for his charisma as his on-mountain skills. While the exact details are still being worked out, Third Edge Heli announced via a save-the-date on Instagram that a memorial and celebration of life will occur June 19. A GoFundMe has garnered more than $458,000 from 287 donors.
“We all loved him and he has touched so many lives,” organizer Mark Molthan wrote on the page — which he established to support Harms’ partner and newborn, as well as offer a virtual space for people to grieve and share memories. “There is no goal or pressure to donate. Just an avenue to post a memory or picture or video to remember our leader, our friend and our teammate.”
The NTSB preliminary report does not make any assessment regarding the cause of the crash. Given the high profiles of some of the victims especially, the full investigation will likely be a months-long, public one.
In 17 years of operation, the incident last month was the first time “we’ve had to face an event of this measure,” a statement from the Tordrillo Mountain Lodge said.