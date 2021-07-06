The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation of the plane crash east of Aspen that killed two men from New York Saturday.
The private plane, a Hawker Beechcraft G36 Bonanza, went down on Midway Pass, about 9 miles east of Aspen and only roughly 14 minutes after taking off from the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Saturday, the same day the airport was closed for about two hours after a separate private plane, a Gulfstream III, experienced a hard landing but resulted in no injuries.
The two men who were the casualties in Saturday’s fatal crash were presumably identified as Ruben Cohen — owner of LEC Aviation, LLC — and David Zara. Both men were licensed pilots.
Because the two were flying in a private plane, however, they would not have been held to the same stringent standards of following an exact flight path, explained Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew on Monday.
“My understanding … they were flying under visual flight rules, and from that standpoint, it’s a see-and-avoid environment,” Bartholomew said. “They’ll follow a flight plan, [but] typically, they’re not required to — showing their general line of flight —but it’s not as controlled as someone flying under instrument flight rules.”
Bartholomew underscored that the investigation is outside the airport’s purview at this point but offered his estimations of the likely situation.
“My best guess is that it was under visual flight rules; otherwise they would have been in contact with air traffic control and radar coverage at the time,” he said.
NTSB during its investigation will collect all relevant facts of the flight and crash, including any communications with air traffic control and radar coverage — but the full investigation could take well over a year, Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said Monday.
“That’s going to take awhile,” he said.
Meanwhile, while the bodies of Cohen and Zara were recovered Sunday after Mountain Rescue Aspen, with help from a helicopter from the Colorado Army National Guard High-Altitude Aviation Training Site in Gypsum, located wreckage of a downed aircraft around 5:34 p.m. Sunday, it’s unlikely the wreckage itself will be salvaged, DiSalvo offered.
That’s not uncommon for plane crashes in particularly difficult mountainous terrain, he noted.
“The wreckage sometimes just stays there, depending on the condition. The one in Woody Creek that crashed two winters ago, that was recovered. But some of these planes are just badly destroyed or burned so badly that they leave them where they crashed,” he said.
Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to recover wreckage from a plane crash is with the insurance company.
“I really would find it hard to believe that they’re going to recover that plane, but I really don’t know. In my experience here, we used to have a lot more plane crashes in the ’90s. We had a lot of amateur pilots — it is a difficult environment to take off and land in, especially taking off on hot days is a task,” he said. “But I think we either just had good luck [more recently] — or there’s instrument landing out in the airport, which could be helpful.”
The field search Sunday was the result of a friend of the men who called the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center to report that the expected Saturday night arrival in Des Moines never occurred.
A sheriff's deputy began to investigate the report and with help from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and a plane from the State of Colorado’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control, a search area was identified near Midway Pass, according to a Sunday press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s always tragic, when this happens, no matter where you live,” DiSalvo said.