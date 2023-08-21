The city-owned Wheeler Opera House is showing roughly two-thirds of the number of public events it held in years before the pandemic.
Executive Director Lisa Rigsby Peterson said the theater might never reach pre-pandemic numbers, which may have been unsustainable for the theater. The Wheeler hosted roughly 300 public events in 2018. That number dropped to 250 in 2019, before pandemic restrictions closed the theater in March 2020.
In 2023, with pandemic restrictions lifted, the Wheeler is expected to put on about 215 public events, which include Wheeler-presented events, community partnerships and weekly on-season history tours provided by the Aspen Historical Society. They also include summer events affiliated with the Aspen Music Festival and School.
“We’re not where we want to be, but we’re building to it,” Rigsby Peterson said recently during the Wheeler Advisory Board’s August monthly meeting. Rigsby Peterson called into the meeting virtually as she was ill with COVID-19 for the first time.
Rigsby Peterson said in an interview that the level of activity the Wheeler saw before the pandemic might have been too much for the theater’s staff. Even at that time, she said Wheeler and city staff were questioning the theater’s emphasis on high-performance numbers. That emphasis is common throughout the performing arts industry.
“Even pre-COVID, when many organizations were fully staffed and had all the people that they needed, there was still this rising sense of burnout,” Rigsby Peterson said.
The discussion led city staff to commission two separate studies on staffing capacity at the Wheeler in 2020, before Rigsby Peterson began working there. The first, commissioned by then-Executive Director Gena Buhler and completed by Denver-based consultant Theater Projects, recommended more positions be added to the Wheeler operation and salaries be increased, among other suggestions.
The second, commissioned by Deputy City Manager Diane Foster and completed by New York-based consultant Duncan Webb, claimed to find issues with the Theater Projects study’s methods, casting doubt on the suggestion that Wheeler staff were overworked and underpaid.
Rigsby Peterson said she is already limited by the Wheeler’s current number of staff.
“We've had job postings open for months with very few applicants,” Rigsby Peterson said. “We can only do what we’re staffed to do.”
She said workers are the most pressing need in theatrical production.
“We have three full-time production staff, and when you have a concert on stage, for instance, you need at least four people. And often you need a lot more than that,” Rigsby Peterson said.
She also said the pandemic-exacerbated housing shortage in Aspen is a major barrier in obtaining staff. She noted that other arts organizations in Aspen also are facing this issue.
Still, some members of the Wheeler Advisory Board, notably Ziska Childs, believe the theater could be more active.
“The [Wheeler] is underutilized,” Childs said during an Aspen City Council meeting earlier this month. Nina Gabienelli, another board member, said she agreed.
“We’re not looking at cutting back performances in order to cut back staff time, we’re trying to find a way to increase staff and staff time,” Childs said.
Rigsby Peterson said that while the number of performances and audience turnout are not the Wheeler’s only metrics for success, she is exploring creative ways to increase staff capacity. She mentioned internship programs and partnerships with Colorado Mountain College as two potential ideas.
Rigsby Peterson said the Wheeler’s number of public events shouldn’t be a financial concern. She is confident that the Wheeler’s roughly $40 million in available funds collected through the city’s arts and culture real estate transfer tax will be enough to keep the theater on its feet. The existing funds, she said, are about 10 times greater than the Wheeler’s annual operating costs.
She said the Wheeler will continue to focus on its role as a historic community institution. As a publicly-owned theater, the Wheeler not only invites touring artists to put on shows there, but also serves as a performance venue for local organizations and schools. Aspen Country Day School, Aspen Community School and Colorado Mountain College all use the Wheeler for student performances.
Rigsby Peterson said the Wheeler will continue bringing diverse acts to Aspen. She mentioned last September’s performance by “Los Chicos de 512: The Selena Experience,” a cover band that re-creates concerts by legendary Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Pérez.
“For the first time, we deliberately programmed for our Spanish-speaking community … 250 people showed up, many of whom had never been to the Wheeler,” Rigsby Peterson said. Los Chicos will return to the Wheeler this year on Sept. 17.
She also said she also hopes to pilot a sensory-friendly performance for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.