Hogden Newspapers Inc. announced yesterday that its plan to eviscerate the Aspen Slimes was completed eight months ahead of schedule.
The hedge fund disguised as a newspaper chain noted that it was able to rid itself of all veteran reporters and editors, cut payroll and benefit expenses substantially and turn a big, fat profit thanks to keeping its ad team intact.
“I said to the crew back at headquarters in West Virginia, ‘Boys, you outdid yourselves this time,’” said B.A. Nutt, CEO of Hogden. “We figured some of those crusty old members of the editorial staff would hang on longer. We didn’t think they would wretch at the thought of working for us quite this fast.”
Will Nutt, B.A. Nutt’s brother and president of the company, noted, “I was worried when I met the staff that the old guard at The Aspen Slimes would cause trouble. I told B.A. they might be a little more aggressive than we prefer and chase down stories that might threaten our pursuit of the almighty dollar. He told me to relax, he had a plan. I believed him because B.A.’s the brains of the family. I’ve just been riding his coattails all these years.”
After taking over the Slimes in December 2021, the Nutts followed the evisceration model they successfully employed at Stinky Springs Resort in Pennsylvania and with the Pittsburgh Plunderers baseball team. At Stinky Springs, they declined to renew the leases of any restaurants and businesses that have any whiff of character and replaced them with generic hotdog vendors and the like. Then they sold it to Snail Resorts.
They took the once proud Plunderers franchise and made it into a perennial laughing stock of baseball fans. The Plunderers are regarded as a Triple A team that is in forever rebuild mode because of B.A.’s tight-fisted spending. Even its most highly regarded player pleaded for a trade during the winter.
“Hey, laugh all you want,” B.A. Nutt said. “I cleared more than $50 million in 2022. People were so desperate for entertainment after that pandemic thing that they would even go see the Plunderers play.”
The Nutts’ strategy seems to be working in Aspen as well. Despite widespread condemnation of the chain’s approach to news, disgust over the leadership displaying spines like jellyfish and the ability of editor Jolly Rogers to alienate 87% of the readership, the Slimes’ continues to rake in ad dollars.
“People in Aspen like to bitch but when there’s money to be made, they will turn a blind eye to what’s going on,” Jolly Rogers noted.
Some Aspenites have speculated that the late great newspaper owner Thrill Runaway would be rolling over in his grave if he saw what Hogden was doing. Longtime staffers at the Slimes feel otherwise. “Runaway would just smile, shake his head and say, ‘What a bunch of schmucks,’” said retired and revered former editor and reporter Randy Rock.
Slimes Publisher Allison Wonderland insisted everything is going just fine at the paper. When asked to explain her view, she burst into song:
“Joy to the world, all the boys and girls now, joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea, joy to you and me.”