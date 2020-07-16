Editor’s note: The Aspen Daily News recently introduced this new feature, Roaring Back to Life, to highlight local businesses and organizations that have transformed themselves in the wake of COVID-19. To be spotlighted, email intern Cara Chang at cjchang2002@gmail.com for more details.
O2 Aspen has blossomed into a wellness hub; from yoga to apparel, the brand focuses on growing mental, physical and spiritual health in Aspen.
In the midst of the current public health crisis, O2 is even more dedicated to its mission: The studio has reopened, the store launched a new retail service and instructors have started virtual classes.
Aspen Daily News: What need do you fulfill in the community?
Chief Operating Officer Julia Whipple: O2 Aspen started as a small yoga and pilates studio in the heart of town. Surrounded by endurance athletes, adventure enthusiasts and overall health-conscious individuals, Brittany Van Domelen envisioned building a transformative brand that caters to all aspects of holistic well-being including the mind, body and spirit.
Now, O2 has grown into a space where everyone can experience wellness … from yoga, fitness and pilates classes to relaxing spa treatments and sporty-chic lifewear.
ADN: What do you love most about operating a business in the Roaring Fork Valley?
Owner Brittany Van Domelen: As a longtime local, I’ve always been passionate about our special valley and creating a space that provides wellness for the mind, body and spirit. What makes me love most about operating in Aspen is the tight-knit community, including our supportive clients and talented team. We simply wouldn’t be the same without the heart of our people and for that, I’m grateful for O2 to call Aspen home.
ADN: How are you reacting to the new business climate?
Whipple: As challenging as the past few months have been, we also have uncovered a few amazing opportunities. To help our talented team of instructors, we moved to donation-based virtual classes which were wildly successful. They also added a bright light to a strange moment. We encourage the community to stay tuned for more details about our digital offerings.
Additionally, we started a new retail service: “O2 Approval Boxes.” Our stylists hand-select active and lounge wear based on a client's size, style and budget. The client receives the box, chooses the items they wish to keep and returns the rest. It only costs $20 initially for shipping and processing and then the price of whichever items they keep. During a time when many are choosing to stay home, this adds a special element that’s a bit different from traditional online shopping.
We also are thrilled to announce that we have reopened all services at O2 including group yoga, pilates and fitness classes; private instruction; massage, facial and waxing treatments; as well as our boutique. We are taking every precaution we can to protect the health and safety of our clients, team and space including smaller class sizes, mask requirements, social distancing, increased ventilation and extensive disinfecting procedures.
ADN: How have your consumers adapted to this new normal?
Whipple: Our clients have been amazing, to say the least. It’s an unprecedented time but our loyal community has shown resilience, flexibility and understanding — all of which make this situation a bit easier to bear.
ADN: What do you need to make it through the season?
Whipple: The best way to support O2 is to shop local and shop small. We are so grateful whenever locals choose to shop with us as each sale truly counts. Additionally, we are taking every precaution to keep our studio and spa safe during this time — so attending classes and visiting the spa supports not only our business but our talented local teachers and therapists as well. We are offering a dynamic schedule of smaller group classes including yoga, pilates and fitness, private instruction, as well as our full-service spa treatments including facials and massages.
ADN: What does the future hold?
Whipple: We like to believe the best is yet to come. The future will likely include much more digitally while at the same time, finding opportunities to provide in-person wellness. We know this is such a tough time, but we also have so much respect for the resiliency of Aspen and we trust that everything will work out for the best.
Name of organization: O2 Aspen
Years in business: 21 years
Address: 408 South Mill St., Aspen
Phone number: 970-925-4002
Website: o2life.com
Number of employees: 50