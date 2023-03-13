The debate over the controversial Redstone to McClure Pass trail proposal is entering the home stretch with 5 p.m. today being the deadline for the public to submit objections to a final Environmental Assessment and draft decision for approval by the U.S. Forest Service.
As of Friday, 20 objections had been filed. That’s a far cry from the 258 public comments the agency received when it released its draft assessment last year. Those comments were divided between supporters and opponents of the proposed hiking and biking trail.
Several organizations well-versed in preparing objections are still expected to weigh in. Wilderness Workshop staffers have exchanged a draft objection and intend to file it before the deadline today, said spokesperson Grant Stevens.
David Boyd, public information officer for the White River National Forest, said it’s not unusual for fewer objections to be submitted than comments earlier in the process. For one thing, objections can only be filed by people who participated earlier in the process. In the eyes of the agency, that gives them “standing,” he said.
Another limiting factor is the objections must challenge specific parts of the EA on technical grounds, Boyd said. The objections cannot simply be the expression of an opinion, such as, “I don’t like the trail” or “I support construction of the trail.”
The final EA and draft decision notice were released on Jan. 27. That triggered a 45-day objection period. After the deadline, an objection team assembled among Forest Service personnel who didn’t work on the EA will examine the objections, determine which ones need to be addressed and the Forest Service will reply. In theory, objections can lead to alterations in the decision.
The seven-mile, soft surface trail between Redstone and the McClure Pass summit was proposed by Pitkin County Open Space and Trails. Two miles of the trail between Redstone and Hayes Creek Falls would be along the Highway 133 alignment. The trail would then follow a historic wagon road for about 1.5 miles through the Bear Creek area before rejoining the highway corridor at Placita for six-tenths of a mile. The new trail would follow the Old McClure Pass roadbed for 2.2 miles before crossing under Highway 133 at a new underpass and continuing 0.7 mile to the McClure Pass summit.
The Forest Service would require the trail between Hayes Creek Falls and the base of the pass, nearly 5 miles, to be closed to all uses from Dec. 1 through April 30 “to protect elk for winter range use.”
Among the objections filed as of Friday, six were in favor of the trail but most of them objected to the winter closure. Carl Stude submitted an online objection to the Forest Service that contended it makes no sense to close the trail for the winter simply so that there will be more big game for hunters to kill.
“While I recognize the ecological and cultural value of regulated hunting of elk, I oppose the bias inherent in issues such as this, that absurdly equates non-motorized use of trails during the winter with open seasons on killing (and maiming) large animals during autumn,” Stude wrote. “Is it fair and rational public policy to be allegedly ‘protecting’ wild animals from non-motorized trail users so that there will allegedly be more of them to be killed and maimed by hunters next autumn?”
Another supporter of the trail questioned if the trail would impact wildlife.
“I appreciate making accommodation for wildlife but the reality is there has been a major highway and rail line in the Crystal River for over 125 years,” wrote Matthew Shmigelsky. “The rationale that a soft surface trail will impact wildlife more than 125 years of heavy truck, rail and vehicle traffic is nonsensical.”
The rail line no longer operates in the Crystal Valley but the point was transit has long affected the valley.
So far, there are twice as many objections against the trail. Most opposing objectors cited the impacts on wildlife and the environment.
“I object to this trail project for so many reasons, including but not limited to wildlife habitat, riparian and river ecology, and private landowners that will be impacted by this,” wrote Jeremy Graham. “The river recreation corridor seclusion will be non-existent with a bike trail next to it. Think Rio Grande Trail where there was never a public corridor right next to the river. We need to keep some places off the public use radar and hope the Crystal River can receive Wild and Scenic Designation to help preserve this very special valley and environment.”
Jeff Hess submitted an objection to the trail that raised an issue voiced by many opponents of the proposed trail. He said the Environmental Assessment was flawed because it didn’t evaluate the overall impacts of the broader, 83-mile proposed trail from Carbondale to Crested Butte. Trail foes contend the Forest Service review should not be piecemeal.
Hess also wrote that the trail should follow the highway alignment to minimize impacts on wildlife. The existing, low-key trails should have a seasonal closure on them, he added.
“Winter recreationalists are almost certainly contributing to an increase in the mortality of wildlife and a season closure should be put in place immediately to prevent further loss,” Hess wrote.
John Meserve raised concerns about wildlife but also challenged the notion that the trail would provide a safe alternative for cyclists currently using Highway 133.
“First, road bikers will most likely continue to use Route 133 due to the surface of the proposed trail,” Meserve wrote. “Therefore, no enhanced protection for them or motorists is going to occur.
“Second, sufficient other trails exist for mountain bikers in other areas,” he added.
Two Shoes Ranch & Cattle Co., a Crystal Valley ranch owned by Leslie Wexner, submitted a six-page objection which includes the critique that the Forest Service should consider the entire trail, not just the 7-mile segment.
“The EA ignores the precedent you are setting for the rest of the trail impacts by assuming that seasonal closures alone will solve the problem,” the Two Shoe’s objection said. “This is an assumption that is not supported by the data. In addition, seasonal closures will put pressure on other places where recreational activity is scarce and there are no seasonal closures. You can think of recreational use in the valley as a balloon. When you squeeze on one part of the balloon, the air goes to other parts of it. Like the air in the squeezed balloon, people will go where there is no enforcement and establish bandit trails through their use.”
The Forest Service objection team will respond to all relevant objections within 45 to 60 days. At the end of that process, White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams will likely finalize a decision.
To find details on the project and instructions on filing an objection, go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56913.