In the Colorado High School Cycling League’s mountain-biking fall series, the competition is stiff but the atmosphere is loose.
Among the superhero apparel, bedazzled megaphones and competitors wearing jean shorts, no one showcased both ideas better than Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Sunday’s event on the trails of Snowmass; the self-pronounced most obnoxious team present that also won its division altogether.
“We were cheering on everyone that came through,” CRMS freshman Julianna Pittz said. “We’re called the most obnoxious team, but I feel like we’re just the most fun.”
The Oysters, particularly underclassmen after their own races were completed, lined along the race course, cheering boisterously. Maya Cullwick was the loudest of the bunch with some assistance. She held a megaphone in her hand, covered with plastic gems and inscribed with the words, “The hypenator 3000” on the side in fading Sharpie ink.
But they also did plenty of talking on the track. The Oysters claimed first place in Division II; the schools are divided by team roster size and only three teams competed in the largest division.
The Oysters were buoyed by the performance of their top-three varsity boys, but saw their best finishes in the lower-tiered races. Hazel Lazar and Ty Nolan finished second in the freshman girls and freshman boys races, respectively. Nina Villafranco finished third in junior varsity girls as did Canyon Cherney in the varsity boys. The Oysters also earned fourth places — in sophomore girls from Ursula Reed and in the freshman girls from Lexi Bier-Moebius.
Sophomore Lucas Berry finished sixth in varsity boys, one position ahead of teammate Tristan Trantow.
Even among the varsity ranks, eight of the team’s top 10 point getters are underclassmen, with Trantow as the only senior.
“It’s lots of training, but really I don’t know,” Villafranco said of why the team is successful among its younger ranks. “The team environment is just so hype and so fun, so I’m always just so excited to be here and be racing.”
Other local schools also represented well, with Glenwood Springs finishing second in Division I, narrowly behind Evergreen. Senior Chloe Lutgring took a second place in the varsity girls race to lead the way, with junior Samantha Meskin taking eighth. On the varsity boys side, sophomore Dante Humphrey took fifth, junior Isaac Gerber took ninth and Cole Geiger took 10th.
Roaring Fork took third in Division II, led by senior Corbin Carpenter’s big win in the varsity boys contest. Carpenter’s first lap was the lone sub-20 minute mark of the entire race, coming in at 19:29, 50 seconds better than the next best lap overall. Carpenter finished nearly two and a half minutes ahead of second place in the boys race, not slowed at all by the jorts over his bike shorts.
Setting up a big gap early was a priority, he said.
“In the past two races, I’ve sat with a group and I wanted to switch it up this year,” Carpenter said. “I wanted to see what I could do.”
Roaring Fork got additional top-10 finishes from junior Samuel Friday, fourth in varsity boys, Carpenter’s freshman brother Quinn, fourth place in freshman boys and an eighth place from Emmaline Warner in freshman girls.
The Aspen/Basalt composite team took second place in Division III, led by Megan Heath’s fourth place in varsity girls.Sophomore Liam Heath took fourth in JV boys, six positions ahead of junior teammate David Conners.
The course at Snowmass presented some of the toughest terrain the series has seen so far in its third race, with a steep uphill to begin the race before an equally steep downhill in the second half. These same schools competed in Frisco and Leadville earlier in the season.
“It’s steeper and shorter,” CHSCL Executive Director Kate Rau said. “The switchbacks through the Aspen trees are more challenging.”
Off the course, the race series celebrated a superhero theme for the weekend. Onlookers — and some competitors — sported Thor outfits. One carried a mannequin in a Spider-man costume. A sweep bike carried a Captain America shield.
The race also saw some spectators and personnel diverted between the course and pit area throughout the day as local officials monitored a bear near the racecourse.
Local schools will get to compete in the valley again in October when the state championships come to the newly completed course at Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus.