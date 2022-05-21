Tuesday was one of scoreboard watching for Roaring Fork High School baseball. Clinging to the 32nd seed in the 3A rankings, a very specific set of circumstances needed to happen for the Rams to sneak in as the last team in the playoffs.
“We needed either Middle Park to sweep Highland or we needed Gunnison to lose to Alamosa,” Roaring Fork senior David Good said. “If either of those things happened, then we would be in the playoffs.”
Alamosa obliged, topping the Cowboys 9-7, and on Wednesday morning, Colorado High School Activities Association announced the brackets with Roaring Fork listed at No. 32, headed to top-seeded Eaton. For the first time since 2013, the Rams were in the dance — or so they thought.
Just a few hours later, the brackets changed and word trickled down through Roaring Fork Athletic Director Crista Barlow and head coach Marty Madsen that Roaring Fork wouldn’t be playing in regionals. Englewood — ranked No. 37 in 3A — had taken the Carbondale high school’s spot.
A hyperspecific, obscure rule that was apparently missed on the initial release of the brackets cost Roaring Fork its first playoff baseball season in nine years.
In the CHSAA playoff-seeding format is a rule that each district champion — determined by the league’s regular season win-loss record — earns an automatic bid to a regional playoff. Englewood plays in the 3A/4A Colorado League, and finished second behind Aurora Central — a 4A team — with a 5-3 league record.
Deep in CHSAA’s baseball bulletin — the sport-specific governing document to supplement the association’s overall bylaws — is a very specific rule directed at this very specific league that pits two classifications against each other: “Each league champion will qualify to regionals. The 3A Colorado League must win the league or finish second outright to automatically qualify a team.”
To compensate for competing against higher classification schools, CHSAA gave a backdoor for smaller schools to find an avenue to the playoffs. Still, it would take a very specific situation to be enacted.
A team would have to be higher in the standings of all the 3A teams in their league and all but one of the 4A teams. After all that, they’d still have to be ranked outside of the top 32 teams in the state in 3A. There are 51 teams in 3A, meaning a team would have to be “bad” enough to be well into the bottom half of 3A while still being “good” enough to finish second in league play.
The last Colorado League 3A team to finish in second was Fort Lupton in 2018. They were ranked 28th in the state by MaxPreps.
This isn’t to say Englewood is undeserving. The Pirates put together their first winning season since 2014 and went 10-8 overall. Yet, their league and competition was deemed weak enough to place them outside the top 32 teams. In the end, they leap-frogged five teams ranked ahead of them to make the playoffs.
Over the course of five days, Roaring Fork went from losing a game they thought they had to win to get in, finding out that wasn’t the case, watching other play-in games go their way, getting the call and then getting the call rescinded.
“The odds of this happening I can’t imagine are very high,” Good said. I don’t think it’s very fair to us to be taken out of the playoffs … especially as a senior that missed my sophomore year due to COVID, my junior year because of an injury, it really does suck.
“We’re thinking, ‘Oh yeah, that last game we just played, that’s all in the past because we’ve got one more,’ and then all of sudden, ‘Oh, that was our last game.’”
Good said it hit the team hard, especially Madsen, who declined to be interviewed for this story.
It was an up-and-down year for the Rams, who went 9-14 overall and 5-9 in the Western Slope League. But they played tough teams tight, restricting league champion North Fork to seven and six runs in a season when the Miners averaged eight. They split their series with second-place finisher Delta, ranked No. 9 in the state. They traveled to Durango and Denver specifically for Ratings Percentage Index purposes to boost their rankings.
Evidently, their play and their strength of schedule were just high enough to land them in the playoffs until an obscure rule took it away.
“My point of view is it is hard on kids to be told they are in and then two hours later they are out,” Barlow said. “I’m sad for our seniors who worked so hard to be pulled basically on a technicality and for a 37th-ranked team to replace a 32nd-ranked team.”
As a kicker, the Rams appear to be the only team that will ever be impacted by the specific rule.
This year, CHSAA focused on making playoff formats uniform and transparent across all sports. Among the coming changes is the removal of the 3A Colorado League rule.
“Next year, it changes to just league champs are automatic qualifiers,” Aaron Riessen, CHSAA’s baseball chair and Riverdale Ridge athletic director, said. “Overall, they’re reducing the automatic qualifiers, in other sports too. Every classification almost had a different playoff structure, so next year 2A through 5A is going to have the same playoff structure.”
It’s little solace for Roaring Fork’s six seniors — Good, Blake Thomas, Nolan Peirson, Henry Richardson, Mason Smith and T.J. Metheny. It does make a decision for them — Saturday’s regional playoff and graduation were slated to be on the same day, making the seniors pick one or the other.
“For some of my teammates, I think it is [a consolation],” Good said. “For me though, not really. I would definitely rather be playing.”