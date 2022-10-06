Occupancy at commercial lodging properties in Aspen and Snowmass Village fell 12.8% in August, mirroring a trend experienced throughout the summer, according to a report released Wednesday.
The latest occupancy report showed that Aspen and Snowmass Village were 60.9% full in August this year compared to 69.9% last August.
August occupancy started at about 48%, but that grew to nearly 61% as the month progressed, according to the report. Aspen properties had an occupancy of 69%, down from 74% last year. Snowmass Village properties had an occupancy of 51.4%, down from nearly 62% in 2021.
The report — a collaboration between Aspen Skiing Co., Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Snowmass Tourism — noted that a number of factors are likely impacting the business levels. There is a broader array of activities available this year compared to 2020 and 2021, when restrictions were in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, U.S. citizens are now able to travel overseas again. The high rate of inflation is also impacting the travel industry to some degree.
In addition, the number of available rooms has increased, which affects the occupancy percentage, the report said. There were 50,284 rooms occupied in August this year compared to 47,178 rooms occupied in August 2021.
“This represents 6.6% more commercial rooms occupied over last August,” the report explains. So, while occupancy percentages are down, the actual number of guests could be up.
Actual occupancies for prior months and forecasts for coming months show that for the entire summer, May through October, occupancy is down 12.8% for Aspen and Snowmass Village combined, the same rate of decline as in August. The resorts are currently at 48% for the summer this year compared to 55% last summer. The local entities rely on occupancy data from an independent company called DestiMetrics.
Despite the drop in occupancy over the summer, properties in Aspen experienced a surge in the average daily rate compared to last year, while Snowmass Village is flat.
Aspen’s average daily rate currently stands at $628 for the summer — compared to $540 last year. That is an increase of 16.2%, according to the DestiMetrics report.
Snowmass Village has an average daily rate of $281 so far this summer season compared to $280 last year. The numbers were flat despite inflation over the last year.
Final numbers aren’t in for September, but as of Aug. 31, occupancy for the two resorts was at 50.6% compared to 54.2% for the month last year.
The numbers don’t include owner-occupied and owner-rented units, the report notes.