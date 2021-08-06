When COVID-19 started making headlines last year, toilet paper, bleach and other sanitary items simultaneously flew off the shelves at grocery stores.
More than 16 months later, some popular products — although not necessarily for cleaning — remain difficult for businesses to keep stocked or find altogether.
Ryan Warren, owner of the Woody Creek Station, said one of his convenience store’s most popular items — Mexican Coca-Cola — has been incredibly difficult to order.
“I have no understanding what’s going on there … The [sales] reps are just as mystified,” Warren said. “It’s one of our absolute top sellers, and we haven’t had it for a few weeks now.”
In addition to Coca-Cola in glass bottles, Warren said sparkling water — in any type of container — was also difficult to acquire from suppliers.
To make matters worse, Warren said a large order consisting of numerous goods he placed last week never arrived due to the mudslides.
“Our significant order that we sent in just simply never materialized,” he said. “We had to reorder this week everything that we ordered last week, and then of course all of the additional [goods] that we need on top of that.”
Courtney Lawler, general manager of Roxy’s Market & Cafe, said she too had noticed a few items being “oddly out of stock.”
“Fiji Water — haven’t had Fiji water in a couple of weeks,” Lawler said. “San Pellegrino is hit-and-miss, depending on ... the size [of] bottles.”
According to Lawler, beverage orders, especially those packaged in plastic or glass, were hard to fill. Lawler said nearly every product in Roxy’s Market & Cafe had been costlier to acquire over the last year due to supply-chain headaches across the world.
“There’s definitely inflation happening, it seems like, everywhere. Distribution … trucking,” she said, noting “everything’s, you know, going up.”
With Interstate 70 closed through Glenwood Canyon, delivery drivers heading to the Roaring Fork Valley from Denver have had to exit at Silverthorne and then travel north toward Kremmling. The alternate route later takes truck drivers, and other motorists, along US 40 through Steamboat Springs and Craig, as well as Highway 13 through Meeker before connecting them back to I-70 in Rifle.
Denver to Glenwood Springs via I-70 is generally a 157-mile trip for motorists. The alternate route from the Mile High City to the entrance of the Roaring Fork Valley is a 314-mile drive.
Oversized and overweight vehicles like 18 wheelers may not use Independence Pass as an alternate route, and the Colorado Department of Transportation has also discouraged non-local passenger vehicles from using the route, given the volume of traffic on its narrow roadway.
CDOT did not provide a formal update concerning I-70’s reopening through Glenwood Canyon Thursday. David Clark, owner of Clark’s Market Aspen, maintained that the interstate closure isn’t the sole reason for the shortages, rather pointing to bigger-picture economic trends impacting the rest of the country.
“There’s not enough drivers. There’s not enough folks in the factories. There’s just not enough product flowing,” Clark said. “It’s not the I-70 shutdown — it’s a much broader issue than that.”
The ongoing worker shortage presenting challenges for employers throughout the nation has done the same for employers in the Roaring Fork Valley, with many restaurants unable to remain open during peak hours, for instance, because of lack of staff. And with a new school year rapidly approaching, Clark was concerned about the number of employees that may leave the workforce to return to the classroom.
“We’re not desperate, but we’re ... tight,” Clark explained of finding employees. “We’re fortunate that we have such a great high school community here that is interested in working and making some money.”
Clark, like others, also had not seen Coca-Cola in a glass bottle for quite some time but said he was able to find other popular imported products.
“We’re just having to get more creative on where we find it because not every supplier is getting their deliveries,” Clark said.