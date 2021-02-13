A pair of young Aspenites, with the help of investors, teamed up to recently acquire and completely reimagine the potential for a lush, 32-acre plot of land on the upper Fryingpan River.
Formerly known as Diamond J Guest Ranch and fondly renamed “Beyul” Retreat — which translates to “hidden lands” in Tibetan — co-founder Abby Stern best describes the sprawling ranch as “backcountry-adventure lodge meets wellness retreat.”
Stern, Aspen native Reuben Sadowsky and their investors closed on the property, located in Meredith a few miles past Ruedi Reservoir, on Nov. 4. They opened their cabin doors to a packed house of late-season hunters that same day.
The Beyul co-founders have since wasted no time, not only hosting guests on the property but also planning pandemic-friendly events and future programming.
“We built our business model very much with COVID-19 in mind,” Sadowsky said.
Naturally, this includes the luxury of space — something he and Stern both had spent years searching for in the valley as part of their past professional endeavors. Sadowsky worked on a slew of community projects and businesses in event production, while Stern served as executive director of the wellness and yoga nonprofit, Lead with Love.
“For a long time, I’ve been looking for a place where I can bring more of the world and more of a diverse demographic to Aspen,” Sadowsky said. “I believe that our valley is one of the most powerful catalysts of personal transformation and for people to have basically that experience — of the mind, body and spirit — and be fulfilled, and then be able to really go to work to make their own impact on the world.”
He added that he and Stern shared a similar vision and viewed the lack of proper space to be able to host events and retreats — especially amid the pandemic — as “a gap in the market and a niche to be fulfilled.”
Their ultimate goal is to program events and experiences that “create individual and communal transformation.”
Tonight and tomorrow, Leah Song, of the renowned folk group Rising Appalachia, will play a “safely distanced” concert as part of the new “Ballads at Beyul” series. The sold-out concerts allow guests to listen to live music from outside their cabin with private campfires. Song, who is an advisor to Beyul Retreat, also first serves as their first “musician-in-residence” for the month of February. On Feb. 25, the live music series will bring a collaborative set from Bonnie Paine, of Elephant Revival, and Peia Luzzi.
Next weekend, a “snowga” (yoga in the snow) retreat will kick off, featuring well-known local yoga instructors teaching distanced classes outdoors.
Collaborating with many of the valley and Western Slope’s well-established institutions will also be a key part of their event model, Sadowsky said.
The Beyul team is working with organizations such as SOLO Colorado and Aspen Alpine Guides to regularly offer backcountry safety classes and avalanche safety certification courses, which both founders said will be a staple part of their programming. The first courses are slated for March 12-14 and March 19-21.
A new groomer is creating Nordic ski trails that will span throughout the pristine meadows and gladed woods along 1,700 feet of private riverfront. Beyul provides snowshoes for guest use on the trails that branch off into White River National Forest, including the 10th Mountain Division Hut Trail that runs through the property.
All told, Beyul Retreat sleeps 70 guests, with accommodations divided between its 14 cabins and eight rooms located in the main lodge — which is the only source of internet or cellular service on the property.
Beyul encourages its guests to consider undergoing a “digital detox,” which Stern views as an invaluable — and “one of the best parts” of — the experience. “The real piece of it that lights me so much is getting people back out into nature,” Stern said.
The on-site dining concept was started by a chef who made his mark at popular restaurant Local in Glenwood Springs. Named Campesino Kitchen, the menu features organic, local and seasonal ingredients.
Stern said her intention and desire for the future is for the community “to feel like this is a place that they’re excited to come to, a place they can host events.”
“It’s really lost its touch with the Roaring Fork Valley; many people don’t know that it exists — and as the crow flies, we’re only about 10 miles from Aspen; in a car, it’s an hour — but it’s really my intention for [Beyul] to be a community gathering space, a place for connection and for healing,” Stern added. “And I’m excited to experiment with the type of events that we can do right now with COVID.”