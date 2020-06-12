While the Pitkin County website on Thursday indicated a new COVID-19 case, it wasn’t made clear during the biweekly virtual community meeting in the afternoon whether it was related to a recently identified cluster of cases affiliated with the El Jebel City Market.
Regardless, officials emphasized, there’s no need for panic.
“Public health is expecting and has been preparing for an outbreak to occur,” said Tracy Trulove, a spokesperson for the county’s public health department. “The public health team will reach out to you to guide you through the steps if there’s potential you’ve been exposed to coronavirus — [don’t] start calling Aspen Valley Hospital because you've recently been shopping in the midvalley.”
AVH CEO Dave Ressler assured that although the new total number of confirmed positive cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus is now up to 62 in Pitkin County — an average of one new case per day — the hospital capacity is currently “comfortable,” meaning the medical team is confident in continuing the county’s phased-in economic reopening plan.
While the number of people getting tested continues to grow — the hospital has so far performed 554 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests — the number of positive results has remained manageable, hovering at about 5%. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommends counties only be allowed variances from statewide directives if the positive rate remains below 10%.
“We’re half that,” Ressler said.
And thanks to rapid PCR testing now available at the hospital, patients no longer have to wait days for their swabs to be sent to an outside laboratory — often in the Front Range or even out of state — for results.
“Some exciting news that we have here is we now have the ability to test immediately, in-house, in our laboratory, so we get results within 45 minutes,” Ressler said. “We will know whether or not your test result is positive very soon after we collect the specimen.”
That said, the tests themselves are not perfect, he continued, warning that a negative result doesn’t necessarily mean the virus is not present in a body.
“Negative results are not any assurance that you don’t have the virus or won’t be developing the virus. There is a 25-30% false negative rate, still, with the test,” he said. “That’s why we go back to our five commitments, even if the test is negative.”
Bolstering against false negatives is a primary reason for the current testing strategy being largely focused on symptomatic patients, he explained.
“It’s important to note we want to be able to have symptoms because that’s when there’s a suggestion of a viral load in the body that will be picked up by the test,” he said. “There are circumstances in which patients don’t have any symptoms and yet they are positive — those are asymptomatic patients — but it’s generally not common.”
Still, Ressler stressed, even those with mild symptoms should pursue testing, as it’s a critical component of the public health department’s “box-it-in” containment strategy. Equity has been a centerpiece of the dialogue around testing, and most monetary barriers have been removed.
“If you do not have insurance, don’t worry about it. There will be no cost to the patient for this test. And if you have insurance, and they don’t cover all of it, there will be no cost to the patient for the test. We are going to bill insurance, because they need to pay their fair share in the system,” he said.
Patients do still need a physician’s referral in order to be tested at the hospital’s respiratory evaluation center, which was recently moved from an outdoor tent to the facility’s former emergency department in order to protect patients from the “summer weather” conditions, as Ressler described them.
But if someone does not have a dedicated primary care physician, that should not deter someone from seeking testing, he said.
“Call [970-279-4111] and you can be provided access to one of the primary care physicians at the Aspen Valley Hospital’s primary care practice, and they can refer you to the center here,” he said.
So far, more than 50 contacts have been identified between Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield Counties in relation to the small outbreak involving four employees at the El Jebel City Market, 17 of which were affiliated with the Pitkin County resident identified in that cluster of cases, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock explained to county commissioners on Tuesday.
Per case investigation protocol, everyone identified as a contact — someone who had more than 15 interpersonal minutes with a confirmed positive patient — is ordered to quarantine and is then monitored by contact tracers to ensure support. If that contact then presents symptoms, followup testing is required. An identified contact will hear directly from a public health staff member, and only those who become symptomatic will be tested.
“There’s a methodology around case investigation tracing,” Trulove said. “Our box-it-in strategy is designed to support this outbreak.”