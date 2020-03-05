The Pitkin County Open Space and Trails Board has given its final approval to a management plan for the Penny Hot Springs north of Redstone following much ado about portable potties.
Board members adopted the plan on Tuesday during a joint meeting with Pitkin County commissioners. Not only did the question of whether a restroom facility should be located near the popular Crystal River attraction take up a large portion of the meeting discussion, but it “was one of the most discussed topics during the planning process,” as one section of the plan states.
That process was started by OST staff last July and involved the creation of a steering committee and numerous meetings with Crystal Valley stakeholders as well as community surveys and public-comment periods.
Use of the hot springs — which is partly on county open space and partly on Colorado Department of Transportation property — has been on the rise for several years. County officials believed the increased use necessitated the need for an official management plan to address topics ranging from parking to informational signage to animal and human waste.
A recreational lease agreement with CDOT will allow the county to organize parking infrastructure at the Highway 133 pullout area near the entryway to the attraction. The county will be responsible for enforcing rules, including a ban on dogs. Low-key signage will be placed in the area to remind users to stick to a sustainable trail leading from the parking lot down to the springs, not to leave trash behind and to respect the ecological value of the surroundings.
The document notes that the steering committee was not unanimous on the idea of a restroom facility near the parking area.
“Those who advocate a phased approach are concerned that a bathroom would attract more people, in particular highway users, and that the demand is not there,” the plan says. “Those who want a bathroom now believe the amount of use currently at the pullout necessitates a restroom.
“Staff has received reports of people crossing the highway to relieve themselves, as well as human waste near the springs,” the document continues. “To date, staff has found zero evidence of human waste on the east or west side of the highway. Dog waste is a known problem. One survey respondent and one steering committee member both said that they have ‘gone No. 2” in the river.”
The committee “coalesced around the idea of a trial port-a-potty,” the plan adds. “This will allow concerns to be tested. The trial would begin as soon as CDOT allows it.”
Lindsey Utter, open space and trails planning and outreach manager, said the restroom’s presence could end up being seasonal, with the trial period beginning in the summer when the river gains more use following the spring high-water season.
A structure will have to be created around the portable restroom to prevent tipping and to make it less obvious from the highway, according to the document. During the trial period, OST staff will try to determine whether most restroom users were already intending to stop at the pullout or if the portable potty “is a draw for those who would normally not stop there.” The port-a-potty, which could be placed inside a structure that has a rustic look, was decided as the best course of action because regulations prevent the installation of a vault toilet within close proximity to the river.
One local resident who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, Chuck Downey, said he likes the plan in general, but complained that the port-a-potty would be an eyesore, ruining the view plane of the pristine surroundings. Downey argued that the port-a-potty should be removed from the plan.
“I think it’s a bad idea,” he said. “We don’t really know if people are going to be pooping in the river. …My concern is that once this thing happens, it’s going to be the dickens to get it to unhappen. How are you going to decide the outcome of this trial?”
Utter explained that while the original draft of the plan didn’t call for a portable restroom, many public comments suggested the need for one, which led to further discussion of the issue among steering committee members and OST staff.
In the end, the board decided to stick with the plan as written, which includes the trial period for the restroom.
“I feel really proud that on a day when millions of Americans are deciding who the next president will be that we can struggle with this [port-a-potty] issue,” said OST board member Michael Kinsley, referring to the Super Tuesday primaries. “It warms my heart.”