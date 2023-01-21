Support for game officials — and solidifying consequences for abusing them — are on the ballot for Tuesday’s Colorado High School Activities Association’s legislative council meeting.
Colorado has lagged behind other states in both protection and compensation for high school sports officials. But the state’s governing body is looking to take more steps forward as referee shortages complicate scheduling and threaten the future of preps.
“We’re getting officials, but I think all of us are getting that warning each week that’s like, ‘Hey, you might not have them at lower levels,’” Basalt High School Athletic Director Jason Santo said. “That’s challenging at times to really be able to say to people that we don’t have enough. There’s some times you just don’t get officials.”
Abuse, lack of pay and general disinterest have manifested into a nationwide shortage of high school officials. The people who are working games have seen a higher level of abuse, mostly from fans, and it’s keeping prospective referees or umpires from signing up, getting trained and sticking with the job.
Santo said that at their home basketball tournament in December, his staff intervened three times with belligerent fans, with at least one being asked to leave.
“Does it happen all the time? No, but I’m definitely on alert for it now,” Santo said.
On top of it, the state has ranked in the bottom five in per-game pay.
With the turnover of the CHSAA administration last year, Mike Book was hired as vice president in charge of officials. The longtime athletic director of Gunnison High School also worked as a principal, coach and official himself.
Under Book, CHSAA announced a new initiative in November to entice more people to dip their toes into officiating called “You Look Good in Stripes.” The program allows people interested in becoming officials to try it out for free, with CHSAA footing the bill for gear and dues.
“The biggest barrier we’ve had with officials starting is the cost to start,” Book said. “Our foundation has granted us the funding for this year to pay for that and then we’ll obviously have to look for more resources to continue it if we can.”
Through the program, Book said more than 550 officials have signed up across the state.
However, Chuck Nissen, a sports officials’ assignor through his company Colorado West Custom Sports, says the Western Slope hasn’t seen much momentum forward yet compared to previous years.
“For winter sports, numbers are about the same for most areas. But in say, the Roaring Fork-Glenwood area, the numbers are down for basketball,” Nissen said, noting that assigning for the valley’s two wrestling schools, Glenwood Springs and Basalt, requires bringing in refs from as far away as Grand Junction, which requires refs to be paid more in mileage, a direct expense of the host school.
The major concern is the “aging out,” as Nissen put it, of the current number of officials. Many are over the age of 50 and be it from general retirement or health prohibitions, many more are expected to leave the field within the next five years. Without someone to fill those roles, playing varsity sports gets incredibly difficult.
Under current conditions, the Western Slope isn’t seeing the immediate benefits. But with Tuesday’s meeting, the approval of a bylaw that allows CHSAA intervention on protection for officials and another that increases pay signal a continued effort to make the profession more palatable.
If approved, the “Protection for Game Officials” bylaw would solidify what the association has the power to do, putting in writing the consequences of threatening officials. The bylaw’s language says that CHSAA would have the discretion to discipline a threatening person up to a permanent ban from CHSAA events.
Book said the hope is to take it a step further and create state legislation that makes the abuse of officials a crime, as it is in the majority of other states.
The legislative council, which is composed of school principals, athletic directors and other CHSAA stakeholders, also will discuss a pay-scale change that “brings Colorado among the leaders for official’s fees among neighboring states,” according to the committee report in the meeting packet.
Under the proposal, mileage compensation would jump from 40 cents per mile in 2025-26 and coverage of most varsity sports would see at least a $20 raise right away in 2023-24, getting an extra $10 by 2025-26.
Nissen said the pay bump may help attract some new people, but it’s just a part of solving the problem.
“I think that it’s part of several things: money, how you’re treated by the schools, whether your people appreciate when you walk in the door, how the fans treat you during and after the game, all that stuff. There’s a lot of factors,” Nissen said.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m Tuesday to decide what changes will be enacted.
People interested in becoming officials can visit chsaanow.com to take advantage of the “You Look Good in Stripes” program.