Differences of opinion regarding the role of the fledgling Aspen Airport Advisory Board have been popping up at the entity’s monthly meetings, including the most recent one held on Thursday afternoon.
The frustrations expressed by some board members appear small in some cases, large in others, evidenced by anyone watching the meetings virtually through the Zoom platform or in person at the Airport Operations Center off Owl Creek Road. They range from an inability to fulfill basic requests for information — such as the number of visitors flying into Aspen-Pitkin County Airport on private jets — to greater issues, including the question of why an advisory board member cannot have a seat on the committee that next year will select the airport’s next Fixed Base Operator (which serves private aircraft and provides fueling services) before Atlantic Aviation’s contract expires in September 2023.
As for the first question, airport and county staff say such information is proprietary. And to the second, the county attorney has advised that putting an advisory board member on a selection committee that will award a highly lucrative contract to the next general aviation manager at the airport could result in all sorts of legal entanglements.
But those aren’t the only disconnects that have surfaced. The seven-member advisory board, created through one of the “common ground” recommendations that grew out of the 2019-20 ASE Vision Process, has been meeting since January, and is tasked primarily with assisting the airport’s redevelopment process, which involves major airside and terminal improvements. The meetings themselves have been plagued by less-than-adequate technology, with members attending virtually and in person having difficulty hearing each other. Another example: Some members recently complained about not being consulted about signed contracts between the county, which owns and manages the airport, and the commercial airlines serving the local market. That also have hinted at mandating certain requirements from airlines and private jet operators — something county and airport officials say cannot be done because of Federal Aviation Administration regulations.
As Airport Director Dan Bartholomew put it on Thursday, the airport and the county only have “a little latitude” on certain matters pertaining to aircraft operations. Any changes — for example, a significant increase in landing fees as a tool to cut down on the increasing volume of airport traffic — can have negative repercussions.
“We can ask,” he said with regard to various requests the overall community may, or may not, favor.
And, over the last three meetings, there has been confusion and debate surrounding consultants’ methods for establishing a baseline for greenhouse gases that result from airport operations. The baseline first must be established in order to accommodate another ASE Vision goal: a 30% reduction in emissions as soon as possible, but no later than the year 2030.
While there are going to be growing pains associated with any new initiative, such as the implementation of a government advisory board, a central question arises: If board members and county staff aren’t on the same page about the matters concerning process or the entity’s central role, how are they going to evaluate far more important and controversial matters, such as the proposed airside improvements that will allow larger aircraft to fly into Aspen and raise the airport from a Class II to a Class III facility? Or the scope and design of a new and modern airport terminal?
County staff and some board members are hoping that an upcoming retreat, planned for Aug. 26 away from airport property at the Mountain Chalet in downtown Aspen, will help to resolve some of the issues surrounding communications and the board’s role.
The retreat, from 1-4:30 p.m., is open to the public. Its primary purpose will be to educate the board, and staff, around matters pertaining to emissions. Pitkin County commissioners, who will receive recommendations from the advisory board over the next few years about issues surrounding redevelopment, are expected to attend. The meeting will not be streamed live.
“The retreat is not a dialogue with the public,” said Rich Englehart, a deputy county manager whose duties include coordination with airport officials and facilitation with the advisory board. “It’s a time for advisory board members to focus on emissions.”
Some members of the board and county staff already have a solid understanding of greenhouse-gas emissions, but not all, Englehart said.
“Some already get it, but others, including myself, need to be brought along,” he said, adding that longtime consultants to the county who specialize in emissions testing will be at the retreat to help educate.
No formal actions will be undertaken at the retreat, Englehart stressed.
“We must define what is a baseline for emissions and how we’re going to collect the information,” he said. “It will involve some modeling and some monitoring. It’s very complicated.”
But another reason for the retreat, he continued, is to improve upon relationships that will bring greater efficiency to the airport redevelopment process — getting board members, county-airport staff and county commissioners on the same page, as far as everyone’s role.
The first eight months of the advisory board, Englehart acknowledged, “have been bumpy, but it’s been good, too. It’s just a slow process. It’s frustrating that things they feel they should be involved in, they aren’t.”
Many decisions surrounding the airport are actually mandated by the FAA, he said.
“You can’t just go and do certain things. We’re all learning this together,” Englehart said.
He pointed out that the advisory board already has gotten to provide some input into various decisions. In a recent executive session, board members sat in on a discussion involving language within the request for proposals to solicit responses from potential Fixed Base Operators. The RFPs were mailed out last week.
Bartholomew said he has worked with advisory boards at other airports. He said the process with the new Pitkin County advisory board is starting off normally.
“It takes a little while to get your sea legs, so to speak, to get a rhythm going,” he said. “Especially with airports, it’s not a world a lot of people live in. It’s a highly regulated environment, and not something most individuals deal with on a day-to-day basis. So it takes time … to have an understanding of what you have some say in, or control over, and what you don’t.”
Both Englehart and Bartholomew agreed that the advisory board role is more tedious than the higher profile, community-wide ASE Vision process. More than 100 people served on the five ASE Vision committees that resulted in the so-called common ground recommendations that provide a blueprint for the future of the airport. Last year, more than 75 people sought a position on the advisory board, a large number for a volunteer, unpaid position that requires monthly participation.
“It gets more technical,” Bartholomew said. “And you’re dealing with the actual weeds of how to implement something, with [matters] from funding to regulations and outside agencies and more. So it becomes a little more dry.”
“We’re heading into the implementation side of things,” Englehart added. “The planning side is always more fun.”