Reports of an active shooter at the Aspen public school campus created high anxiety among parents before being dispelled Wednesday morning and had law enforcement and school officials acknowledging that communication with the community should have been better.
The Pitkin County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call at 8:25 a.m. that resulted in the elementary, middle and high schools being locked down until they were cleared by law enforcement officials with helmets, vests and weapons drawn.
“The caller said they were, quote, walking into the school to shoot all the kids, unquote,” said Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta. “This was an extremely disturbing statement and the emergency dispatcher engaged the caller in line with their training but the caller refused to give any further information.”
Teachers and administrators shepherded students into locked rooms with the lights turned off and they all hid as best they could. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to help with a sweep that started at Aspen Elementary School since it starts earlier than the other schools and had more students at school at the time, according to Bruce Benjamin, the incident commander.
The sheriff’s office learned at 8:50 a.m. that another school district in Colorado received a similar threat. While that raised suspicions, they had to treat the threat seriously, according to Burchetta.
“Operationally here we treated it as a real event until proven otherwise,” he said. “This required us to go through all the schools to ensure there were no threats and that all students were safe.”
Communications sent by the sheriff’s office and and school district alerted the community and parents to the threat, but then updates were slow to come. Burchetta and Aspen Schools Superintendent David Baugh said the emergency response went well but they said communication is one area they will examine in debriefings with the goal to improve.
“In an incident like this, communication is really difficult and we’re trying to get accurate information in real time to parents and to our staff,” Baugh said. “Initial reports suggest that communication is something we’re going to be addressing vigorously this afternoon (in the review) to speed up both the accuracy and the timing of communications as well as responsibility for who says what, when.”
Burchetta said traffic management was an area to improve as well as communications.
“From the law enforcement perspective, there are always opportunities for improvement even if an event or incident goes as well as you could expect it to go,” he said. “There’s always something we could tweak to make it better. I think the lessons learned is probably a more robust traffic management plan to address the influx of vehicles that would be arriving at the schools. But to David’s point, any incident that I have ever worked on, communication is always an opportunity for improvement. So I think we’re looking forward to taking a deeper dive and really fleshing out that communication piece.”
Baugh said communication needed to be improved between the school district and the sheriff’s office as well as within departments at the schools. But the important thing on Wednesday, he said, was the effective way school and law enforcement officials responded to the threat.
“We’re going to work on notification and who gets what, when, as well as communication flow,” Baugh said. “At this point in time I think it’s safe to say from talking with a number of leaders in this room that with our first responders, it was a textbook response. It was phenomenal. The rest of it is primarily around communications across from various agencies so we can make sure our staff and our parents know what’s going on as much as we can tell them in real time. That’s some of our growth areas right there.”
School was canceled for the day and parents were allowed to pick up their children at the schools at 10:45 a.m. The high school students were cleared by 11:15 a.m. All students had left the other schools by noon.
Burchetta said the FBI is working on an investigation of the shooting threat in Aspen and other jurisdictions.