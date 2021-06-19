Search operations to find a man who was missing after his kayak overturned in the Crystal River on Thursday night were suspended Friday evening following daylong efforts by emergency personnel.
The 41-year-old man was a volunteer with the Mountain Rescue Aspen team, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release issued late Friday evening. MRA was not an official part of Friday’s search, though some of their members were reportedly on the scene to assist. The recovery effort is being led by sheriff’s deputies and Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District personnel.
“All crews out of the field,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said via a text message Friday evening. “They will reassess in the morning.”
The search was centered around an area of the river just north of the first entrance to Redstone. The stretch of water there is known as the “Meatgrinder.” Another kayaker saw the man go below the surface of the water without resurfacing, DiSalvo said.
The news release states that the man was with a group of three, and that emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident at 9:25 p.m. Thursday.
“We found the boat today but not the person,” the sheriff said Friday afternoon. “The water is high and moving very fast.”
The search primarily was conducted by foot along the riverbank and also using drone technology, to no avail, DiSalvo said.
“My understanding of that section of the river is that it’s pretty unsafe,” said Jenny Cutright, public information officer for Carbondale Fire.
“These waters are as treacherous as they can be at this time, when we’re at the end of our snowmelt,” DiSalvo said. “We’re waiting this afternoon for the waters to recede a bit, as they are expected to. We have reason to believe he is still in the area where he was last seen.”
The man’s name will be withheld, the sheriff said, until members of his family are notified.
The “Meatgrinder” section of the Crystal River, according to the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce’s tourism website, is a nearly two-mile, Class 5 run that will challenge even the most experienced paddlers.
“This is an intimidating stretch of river, as it crashes down through a section of river filled with numerous huge, red boulders,” the website says.
DiSalvo suggested that the recovery operation could take some time, perhaps days.
“The public is advised to contact the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office if they have any information they think would be helpful in this search,” the release adds. “There is no further information available at this time.”