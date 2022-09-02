What were scheduled as Friday night lights instead came on Thursday for Basalt football, a product of the new reality of high school sports brought on by shortages in officiating.
Local referees believe that they’ll be able to cover all of the area’s varsity football games this year with full five-man crews — the Colorado High School Activities Association mandates it. But there is one caveat: schools are going to have to be flexible around when games are played.
“We’ve just gone to the schools and said, ‘You’re going to have to move your games if you want officials,” Bill Beasley, area director of football officials for CHSAA, said. “We’ve lucked out so far. We’ve been able to cover every game to this point. We have some weeks coming up [that] it’s going to be a little tougher.”
Beasley is a member of the Two Rivers Football Association, the group contracted to officiate the area’s high school football games, from Parachute to Granby. In all, the group is responsible for the home games of 13 schools.
When he started 11 years ago, Beasley said the organization had 46 officials. Today, it has 23.
Noncompetitive wages, exorbitant time commitments and an uptick in harrassment have led to a nationwide issue of officials shortages, forcing reschedulings and cancellations of high school events. New recruits are few and tenured refs age out, be it from wanting to have time for their own growing children or simply burning out.
Beasley estimated that 85-90% of people leaving do so because of the perceived abuse of officials from parents and coaches, and less often the athletes.
“After doing it as long as I have, not a whole lot bothers me because I’ve gotten used to it,” Beasley said. “It’s just part of going to a game, but the younger generation, they don’t want to hear that.”
The TRFA now only has the capacity to work four games in one slot, making the prospect of valleywide Friday night football almost impossible. In its coverage area, officials made the request that each school move one home game from a Friday slot to a Thursday or Saturday, a move that became commonplace on the Front Range last year but had been more or less avoided in the fall 2021 season.
Last season, across Aspen, Basalt, Glenwood Springs and Roaring Fork high schools, only one total home game was played on a Thursday night. According to MaxPreps, that number is already at three games — with the possibility of more being moved later in the season. This figure does not include road games that have already been moved from the traditional Friday night slot.
Beasley also is the area director for basketball and works softball and baseball games, saying those sports are “in the same boat.”
For its part, CHSAA has acknowledged and made progress on the problem. However, the pay rate from fall 2021 to 2022 has not changed from $61 an assignment — a rate that can drive a night’s work below minimum wage if travel time is included.
CHSAA has started to include information cards in its packets for officials to hand out at games. The cards give general information about how to get involved with officiating. Beasley said these have sourced a handful of new recruits.
But Beasley believes that officials have two new allies in CHSAA’s administration in new commissioner Mike Krueger — a former athletic director at Palisade High School — and the assistant commissioner in charge of officials, Michael Book. Beasley said both have officiating experience.
“I think they’re going to do a great job with helping us not only recruiting but retaining officials and helping whatever way we need. These two guys are going to be exceptional — above and beyond what we’ve had in the past, unfortunately,” Beasley said. “Number one is, they communicate with all the area directors regularly. Our voices are being heard, and they’re reacting and taking steps forward.”
Colorado hosted the National Association of Sports Officials Officiating Summit this summer, with its first Officiate Colorado Day on July 30. It brought together 350 officials from the state, recognizing outstanding officials and discussing how best to move forward in the current circumstances.
“CHSAA is so honored to be part of such a special day recognizing men and women that allow us to reach our vision and mission as an organization,” Krueger said in a news release on CHSAA’s website. “Officials are partners in what we do to provide opportunities for the young men and women that participate in our athletics and activities.”
Beasley said that increased compensation was a discussion at the summit.
On Thursday, CHSAA posted a news release announcing that an online sportsmanship course through the National Federation of State High School Associations had been updated specifically with a focus on the behavior of fans, driven by the climate around officiating. The course is free to access.
“Parents and other fans must come to school events to cheer for their school’s players, not against the officials or opponents,” NFHS CEO Karissa Niehoff said in the release.
Beasley said that simply being aware of the rules, both of the game being played and what you can and can’t say to officials, helps greatly. He also said they’ll need continued support from athletic directors to enforce fan behavior.
If the trends aren’t reversed, the outcomes for high school sports could be catastrophic, Beasley said.
“There is not a choice,” he continued. “We have a saying now, with all the officials. It says, ‘Without us, this is just recess.’”