Does Pitkin County have a moral obligation to help fund a more efficient network for feeding the hungry in the region? Former Pitkin County Commissioner Michael Kinsley believes it does.
A standard government meeting turned spicy Tuesday when Kinsley expressed his opinion that Pitkin County should “offer up a lot of money” to help build food hubs, warehouses and distribution centers. Lift-Up, a regional nonprofit organization that’s been feeding the hungry from Aspen to Parachute for 40 years, is negotiating to buy a building in West Glenwood Springs to make its food distribution more efficient. The old Emma store is being eyed as a possible smaller, complimentary warehouse and hub.
The Emma store is actually two old brick buildings located side-by-side along Highway 82 in the midvalley. The Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program acquired the property in 2008 and stabilized historic structures there. It’s been searching for ways to put the 12.5-acre property to use given the limitations of parking and inaccessibility.
A feasibility study was conducted to determine if it could fit into the local food movement in some way. The study was unveiled to Pitkin County commissioners and the open space program’s board of directors during a Tuesday work session.
One of the numerous possibilities is to use the site to store food and ship it to where Lift-Up and other food banks provide goods to consumers. Kinsley suggested that would be a good use of the property, helping Lift-Up and other organizations with their mission.
“The truth is the Pitkin County economy is exploiting the economy of Garfield County in many ways,” Kinsley said. “The people who you all are serving (via foodbanks) are the victims of a highly inflationary economy up here. It’s indicative and emblematic of the income inequality nationally but seen here in spades. So why not the rich pay for the poor occasionally?”
The Pitkin County commissioners weren’t against considering use of the Emma store as a food warehouse, but Commissioner Patti Clapper challenged Kinsley’s reasoning.
“I wouldn’t necessarily agree that we create all the problems in Garfield County,” Clapper said.
Kinsley responded, “I”ve been listening to those guys (in Garfield County) say that to Pitkin County for about 45 years, and the truth is they’re right most of the time.”
The issue didn’t get resolved during the meeting, but commissioners expressed interest in further consideration of using the Emma site for food-related uses.
Sam Landercasper, assistant director of strategy and operations at Pitkin County Human Services, said the county hosted a summit on food security in 2017. One of the needs that was identified: finding a place between Aspen and El Jebel where food could be stored closer to where it’s distributed.
Lift-Up operates six fixed pantries in the region and nine mobile distribution locations. Its primary warehouse is located in Parachute, which diminishes efficiency when distributing food in 50% of its service area, said executive director Ivan Jackson.
Lift-Up investigated acquisition of several sites, including the old City Market store in Carbondale and the former Safeway store in Glenwood Springs. The Safeway site was under contract to a different buyer when Lift-Up started sniffing. The Kroenke Group, owner of the City Market building in Carbondale, wasn’t interested in selling for a nonprofit use, according to Jackson.
Finally a suitable building was located in a business park in West Glenwood Springs. The Lift-Up board of directors is working on a contract to acquire the property, Jackson said.
A coalition of farmers, food distributors and local government agencies also felt the Emma store could play a role in connecting food producers with consumers. A feasibility study looked at numerous options ranging from $1.1 million for a “baseline” plan that would establish a warehouse and cold storage to a $5.76 million grander plan with more public engagement.
Realistically, any use will have to feature limited traffic because of the tough location along Highway 82, participants in Tuesday’s meeting agreed. The Emma Caucus also has demanded limited use of the site.
“I love that building, but it’s a suboptimal location, it’s a suboptimal building,” said Commissioner Greg Poschman. “We’re trying to figure out how to make something work there.”
The historic store and adjacent warehouse total 6,750 square feet if all floors are built out for utilization. There also is a detached building of about 300 square feet for possible use on the eastern side of the property.
After going over various possibilities with county staff and a consultant, Commissioner Francie Jacober suggested significant savings could be achieved simply by using the building as a warehouse and purchasing trucks to distribute food.
Jackson said using Lift-Up’s future warehouse in West Glenwood Springs and the Emma site would barely meet the demand now for storage space and wouldn’t accommodate future expansion.
Opportunities for warehouses are few and far between because of land prices in the Roaring Fork Valley, said Gary Tennenbaum, director of the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program. That’s why the Emma site keeps being eyed as part of the solution. The open space program wouldn’t necessarily contribute to converting the site into a warehouse; its contribution would be allowing use of the building.
Tennenbaum said he would talk more about the concept with the Emma Caucus.
“I think we love the concept of a food hub,” Jacober said. “We will continue the conversation. I love the idea.”