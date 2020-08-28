Artist Nancy Lovendahl ruminated for three years over how many different ways a mountain can be depicted.
The end result of her “experiment in self-awareness” is the show “Small Glimpses, Many Times,” which opens today in the Charles J. Wyly Gallery of Basalt’s Art Base, 99 Midland Spur.
“A question asked by Lovendahl: What does it mean to be limited to one singular, non-threatening, representation of a mountain?” a press release heralding the show asks.
“A repetition that sheds light on a commentary between the cyclical nature of our biases and thought processes; a metaphor for conflict between perception and reality. Like a common teaching from the fundamentals of drawing: Draw what you see, not what you know,” the release goes on to answer.
The show continues through Oct. 8 and is sponsored by U.S. Bank.
In her artistic investigation, Lovendahl started carving — from memory — Garrett Peak, which she viewed for decades from her studio window in Old Snowmass, according to the release.
“What she carved looked nothing like the mountain and this was the first clue that we don’t see with our eyes,” the release continues. “This version of the mountain became Lovendahl’s new reality of Garrett Peak which also became her doorway to understanding how we create our own mental barriers: repetitively returning to inaccurate memories and judgments of the mountain, other people, etc. What if each time an unconscious judgement arose in our minds, it was replaced with a more accurate response?”
The artist employed myriad materials for this show, including Tyvek, digital photographs. crushed tracing paper and cast epoxy resin.The installation takes place on “Colorado sky blue walls.”
Lovendahl, a Chicago native, works in studios in Denver and also Old Snowmass — where she resides with her husband, jewelry designer Scott Keating, and their dog and cat.
A virtual artist talk, moderated by Art Base curator Lissa Ballinger, will be available for viewing at theartbase.org beginning today.