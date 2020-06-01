After burning all of Saturday night into Sunday, a structure fire in the Little Elk Creek subdivision appeared to have been extinguished as of about 11 a.m. on Sunday and the scene was cleared by 4 p.m., according to Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority.
Deputy chief Pete Bradshaw said Sunday evening that crews and the caretaker were to continue checking on the nearly 8,000-square-foot home, located at 6401 East Sopris Creek Drive, into Monday. The fire’s cause is unknown but lightning in the area around that time was reported, Bradshaw said.
The home was empty at the time and believed not to have been occupied in over a month. Its caretaker had noticed nothing unusual with the home recently, according to the district.
More than 30 firefighters responded on the scene after a neighbor called in the conflagration. Assisting Roaring Fork Fire Rescue were the Aspen Fire Protection District, Carbondale Rural Fire Protection District and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Because the fire burned in concealed places and some of the home’s construction included heavy timber, “We’re in an odd position where we can’t guarantee with 100% certainty that we got it all out,” Bradshaw said.
RFFRA was dispatched to the scene Saturday night around 6:09 p.m., and “first arriving units reported light smoke from the building and ordered all available personnel to respond to fire stations,” according to a press release from the department.
“Firefighters made an interior attack in the residence, but reported the fire to be in the lower level. Subsequent crews made entry into the structure on both levels, encountered smoke and heat, but were unable to find active fire. The fire continued to burn in concealed spaces for over two hours, and eventually the structure was deemed unsafe to enter,” it continued.
The firefighters were ordered out of the building around 8:15 p.m. and they continued the fire attack from outside. Two firefighters were treated on the scene for superficial injuries, Bradshaw said, but there were no civilian injuries.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, but it did not register “on our index of suspicion,” he said.
Bradshaw added that because the building is in such a dangerous state that an investigation will likely be conducted by an insurance company rather than RFFRA.