Megan Oldham has been among the most vigilant voices behind pushing the boundaries of action sports.
Under the Friday night Big Air lights at Buttermilk, she put (more) action behind her words, marking some X Games firsts, nailing the first perfect score on a single trick in female X Games history on the first triple cork by a woman in both skiing and snowboarding.
The 21-year-old Canadian made history on her third run of the day, finally hitting the triple cork 1440 with a mute grab after just barely failing to hold on through the landing on her first two efforts. For history, third time was the charm.
“For this competition in particular, all I wanted was to land the triple because it was something I was really working towards,” Oldham said. “I put a lot of work into this trick and trying to bring it to X Games, so to see all that work come together and land it on my feet is the best feeling.”
After coming to a stop and taking off her skis, she collapsed to the ground, her hands on her head, in celebration.
It was the culmination of a dream for Oldham, who aid that when she first started skiing, she went to Momentum Camps in the summer, and during a workshop wrote in a journal that she wanted to be the first girl to land a triple.
Oldham practiced it over the summer on the airbag before she had an idea just ahead of Christmas.
“I had this crazy idea that X Games would be the perfect place to do it,” Oldham said.
She trained in Australia some more between then and the historic performance on Friday night.
Something that wasn’t on her agenda was getting a perfect score in the process, but she’s not complaining. It’s another first notched in her skis, following a never-been-done-before back-to-back double in Slopestyle last year.
“It feels insane to be that woman who got the 50 and keep pushing the sport in the right direction,” Oldham said. “I’ve been seeing all these women crushing it the last few years and just trying to chase them and now it’s just amazing to kind of be one of the ones who put something in the history book.”
With the format of Big Air, though, her perfect score wasn’t enough to secure a win. The event takes the highest two scores out and adds them together to get the final score. She followed it with a double cork 1260 on run four that netted her 41 points.
Even between the history and another solid run, she only edged sport icon Tess Ledeux, winner of gold last year and silver in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, by one point.
Scotland’s Kirsty Muir claimed third.