Basalt’s own Hanna Faulhaber flung her way into the finals of the women’s freeski halfpipe finals on the strength of an event-opening first run Wednesday night — Aspen time.
On the other side of the world, where it was Thursday morning in Beijing, the 17-year-old opened the qualifying round of the event with a 15-foot leap out of the halfpipe to a high-scoring first round that propelled her into Thursday evening’s finals in ninth place.
“Pretty happy with how I skied,” Faulhaber said. “The main goal today was just to get into finals.”
She landed six hits in her first run, averaging a height of more than 11 feet per jump en route to a seemingly-strong 84.25 to kick off the event. However, she watched the next five skiers eclipse her score, highlighted by Eileen Gu’s 93.75.
The field began to thin out as the first run was completed and Faulhaber finished in seventh place entering the second round of runs.
Faulhaber’s failed to match her 84.25 in her second run, despite adding a 900-degree rotation to her routine, due to some instability in one of her landings. Still, it was enough not only to finish within the top 12 of the 20 skiers in the event to advance to the finals, but it was enough to best her fellow Americans Carly Margulies and Devin Logan. Brita Sigourney hit an 80.50 in her first run but just edged out Faulhaber with an 84.50 in her second attempt.
China’s Zheng Kexin put down an 86.50 in her second run after a 77.50 first, vaulting into fifth place. Kexin and Sigourney’s second runs bumped Faulhaber down to ninth, but well within the qualifiers for the finals.
The American qualifiers, Sigourney, Faulhaber and Margulies, seeded eighth through 10th, respectively. Logan finished 13th and did not advance.
Gu — from the United States but competing for China — was the lone competitor to finish with a score above 90 in the first run with a 93.75. She still managed to improve on the score in her second, finishing with a 95.50 in the second to cement herself as the clear favorite in the finals. Canada’s Rachael Karker finished in second place in qualifiers with an 89.50 second run.
The rookie Faulhaber expects the competition to be even stiffer with the stakes higher.
“I can’t really speak for everybody as for what you’re going to see, but definitely everyone is going to be stepping up their run,” Faulhaber said. “I know that, personally, I will try to go my biggest and hopefully add in a new trick, which is a switch-cork seven. Definitely trying to step up our runs, make them cleaner or whatever, just get better scores and really push the sport.”
Ferreira’s strong first run allows him to coast into finals
Aspen’s Alex Ferreira felt so confident in his first run, he took it nice and easy in his second in the qualifiers.
Ferreira’s 84.25 in his first attempt in the men’s freeski halfpipe qualifiers put him in third through the first run of 23 competitors. By the time his second run came around, he had fallen to sixth but still felt his initial score would be enough to keep him within the top 12 and send him to the finals.
His second run gave him a tally of 69.50.
Ferreira would ultimately finish seventh. He joins three other Americans — Aaron Blunck, who finished first in qualifying; Birk Irving, who was third; and David Wise, who was fourth — in the finals on Friday. Blunck is from Crested Butte and Irving is from Winter Park. Telluride’s Gus Kenworthy — competing for Great Britain in his final Olympic games before retirement — held on to the 12th and final qualifying slot.
The women’s finals begin Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time with the men to follow on Friday.