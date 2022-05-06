A small group of protesters gathered in downtown Aspen on Tuesday following the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that shows the court ready to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark 1973 ruling on abortion rights.
On the rainy off-season afternoon, about 15 community members met in front of the Pitkin County Courthouse. The group of activists then moved to the corner of Main Street and were seen holding up signs with messages such as “We Must Now Be Ruthless,” “Honk If You Love Women” and “Save Roe.”
Multidisciplinary artist Fischer Cherry organized the Aspen rally. It was late Monday night when she came across the national “Women’s March” organization’s call to action posts on social media. Cherry said she quickly cleared her schedule for the next day and started sending out individual texts to friends in the community about plans for the protest in Aspen.
“It was a very fast turnaround,” Cherry said. “That next morning, I went and bought stuff from Carl’s — posters, markers, green T-shirts — I knew anyone coming wouldn’t have time to make posters.”
Aside from reaching out to friends and posting Instagram stories with details, Cherry said there weren’t really any other public announcements regarding the protest, and she hopes next time there will be.
“It’s interesting what a protest looks like in a small town,” said Cherry, who lived between London and New York prior to moving to the Roaring Fork Valley. “I was hoping to get even five [people] — so to get 15 out there, I was so impressed, given that it’s off-season and a small community anyways.”
The Aspen demonstrators were among thousands of protesters who took to the streets on Tuesday across the country. Large crowds marched and chanted in support of accessible, legal abortion in metropolitan cities like New York, San Francsico, Atlanta and Houston. In smaller cities, people rallied with signs in front of local town halls and federal courthouse buildings.
The initial draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, was published by Politico on Monday night. The media organization received a copy of the Supreme Court document from “a person familiar with the court’s proceedings in the Mississippi case along with other details supporting the authenticity of the document,” as reported in the Politico breaking news article.
If finalized as written, the 98-page draft opinion would see the court overturn the 50-year precedent codified by Roe v. Wade, ending federal constitutional protection of abortion rights and leaving the question up to each state.
Though the court’s decision is not finalized — as it’s possible for major decisions to undergo multiple drafts and for justices to change their votes, as Justice Anthony Kennedy did in 1992 to support instead of overturn Roe v. Wade — in the few days since Politico published the leaked document, controversies and backlash to the leaked draft run rampant throughout the United States.
Cherry struggled with fertility issues, and after undergoing seven years of treatment, she cannot get pregnant. She recalls a distinct memory of one fertility clinic visit years ago, when she noticed a woman feeling visibly shamed for being there. The artist brings up the larger topic of bodily autonomy for women, explaining how the political conversations of this country are not consistent.
“Telling people what to do is so sensitive, until it comes to a woman’s body,” she said. “It’s a subtle, oppressive world we live in — not everyone realizes how many choices we don’t have.”
It’s a motif in her sculptures, an emphasis on the importance of human connection and an emphasis on women’s humanity.
“I think it’s fascinating… all the issues of women that are so highly ignored,” she said. “I always wanted to be an artist; I always feel like I have a lot to say.”