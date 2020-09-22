Today is National Voter Registration Day, and what better time to remind you there is an election in 42 days.
National Voter Registration Day, celebrated the fourth Tuesday of September, has seen nearly 3 million voters registered on the nonpartisan holiday since 2012, according to its website.
It’s easy to register to vote in Pitkin County, said Clerk and Recorder Janice Vos Caudill. Go to pitkinvotes.com. That’s where you can also check your voter registration record to ensure the information and address listed are correct.
Pitkin County will mail all active and registered voters a ballot the week of Oct. 9 so they should be expected to start arriving in local mailboxes after Oct. 12 (which is a federal holiday).
By law, the last day to request a ballot that can be mailed is on Monday, Oct. 26. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Use of drop boxes is encouraged rather than returning the mail-in ballots via USPS. The drop boxes, protected by 24-hour surveillance, may be found at: Pitkin County administration building, 530 E. Main. St. in Aspen; Snowmass Village Town Hall, 130 Kearns Road; Basalt Town Hall, 101 Midland Ave.
Voters are allowed to use any 24/7 surveillance drop box in any Colorado County, according to the clerk.
There also are two mail ballot drop-off locations that may be used closer to Election Day. They are located at Aspen Village Fire Station, 31350 Highway 82, (Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and the Church of Redstone (Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).
Election assistance is available by calling the elections department, 970-429-2732, in the Pitkin County administration building. Walk-up services are available on a limited basis.
“If someone stops by who needs immediate election assistance, they will be accommodated,” Vos Caudill said. She said that was the case with the June primary election.
Voting in-person is available this election, and because of the pandemic, early voting is encouraged. The Aspen Jewish Community Center, 435 W. Main St., will host early voting from Oct. 19 through Nov. 2, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. voter service and polling center locations are available at the Jewish Community Center, Snowmass Town Hall and Basalt Regional Library. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
In 2016, Pitkin County had a 70% voter turnout, with 10,792 votes cast from a potential 15,410 active and inactive voters.