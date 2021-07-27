It’s been since 2015 — after returning stateside from doing aid work in Nepal — that Tucker Hawkins was able to successfully snap a photo of him and his brother, but that wasn’t his most recent attempt.
“I had initially planned everything out; I was going home for Christmas,” Hawkins recalled in a phone interview Monday. “I was meeting my parents, and then we were driving up to meet my brother and his wife.”
His brother and sister-in-law live in Mississippi, but the family reunion was supposed to happen in a cabin in Tennessee. But between the pandemic and a literal perfect storm, that plan was not to be.
“I get all the way out there and my mom tests positive for COVID,” Hawkins said. “Just after, my sister-in-law tested positive. And even on top of that, the cabin that we were all meeting at … my brother and his wife had made it up there, and there was a storm in Tennessee which knocked out the power. [It] knocked down a bunch of trees, locked my brother and his wife in the cabin for a few days without power or any way to get out.
“I was just so close and yet so far,” he continued.
Now, he’s not leaving anything to chance. The Snowmass Village local — himself an employee of the town, splitting duties between maintenance and transportation responsibilities — has spent the last half decade building different iterations of bicycles. In hindsight, it’s all led to his most recent undertaking, which took about two years: the practically no-maintenance, internally geared standard bicycle that will serve as Hawkins’ ride across more than 1,500 miles to see his brother, Brayden, in his homefront along the Mississippi coast in November, just before Thanksgiving.
It’s truly a labor of love.
“From those builds, I kept notes on what I liked, what I didn’t and compiled a list. For the past two years, I’ve just been collecting — slowly — all the parts and components I had in mind for the build,” he said. “Now it is more or less an almost completely maintenance free standard bicycle with an electric generator on the front wheel, simply to power my rear light, front light and my USB connection so I can keep my gear charged. This thing has been a trial and error in some cases but at least no longer a pile of parts in my living room.”
Now that the bike itself is built and ready to go, Hawkins has focused on the more day-to-day logistics of the roughly 34-day trip. About once every two weeks, he drags out his pack again, reorganizing and playing with exactly how to pack his gear to ensure he won’t feel lopsided while riding from Colorado to Mississippi. He’s budgeted down to the dollar, overestimating by using the higher cost-of-living standard that dictates the Roaring Fork Valley. For instance, his $6.50 daily allotment for a 3,500-calorie-a-day diet is based off what he’s able to achieve that energy goal locally.
“I've done a couple of backpacking trips, I’ve done a couple of long cycling trips up to Marble and back … I’d like to maintain about a 3,500 calorie intake. I’m trying to figure out what bulky, high-calorie foods I can carry. Six [dollars] and 50 [cents] is what I could deal with here, so everywhere else is even lower than that,” he said.
As far as the physical training, Hawkins has been taking full advantage of the backyard the Roaring Fork Valley has to offer — and the Crystal River Valley, for that matter. Since mid-May, he’s committed to cycling at least 75 miles a week and hiking nine miles every day. When he’s able, he’ll throw in 100-mile rides — or more, time allowing — on weekends. His bike comes in at about 35 pounds. Throw in his gear, and it’s like a “rolling boulder” going downhill, he quipped.
But as much as training for the trip helps maintain his physical health, Hawkins said that getting on the bike is just as imperative for his mental health. And he encourages anyone willing to join him in the proverbial invitation to do the same, even if only for a short bout around town.
“There’s so much negativity that we get to read about all the time. The climate changing; the fires; the basic unrest in our political system,” he said. “And taking a bike ride, whether it's a long one or a short one — it doesn’t really matter the distance — it’s an opportunity to not look at all the bad in the world and stroll down the road and actually just see the good. I’m kind of tired of seeing the bad.”
As for what he’s going to do once he gets to his brother? It’s the one thing he hasn’t completely planned.
“I don’t want to set up anything in case I’m late or too early — hopefully too early. But really, I’m just hoping to get there — I have 34 days round trip — I’m hoping to just get there and honestly just sit on the beach and have a drink with him. It’s been so long that that is my main goal for me,” he said. “Keep things simple.”