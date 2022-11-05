A small number of Democrats and Republicans gathered on the corner of Willits Lane and Highway 82 on Friday afternoon to wave signs encouraging voters to cast their ballots.
Among the crowd was U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, who faces businessman Adam Frisch, D-Aspen, in the Nov. 8 election for U.S. House District 3.
Willits was one of around 20 Colorado locations the congresswoman has visited in recent days as she worked her way across the state to spread the word about her campaign for reelection. Boebert carried an American flag and waved at passing traffic for the better part of the noon hour, surrounded by about a dozen supporters.
“I’ve been all over the district flag-waving and sign-waving, just making sure that people remember to turn in their ballots, and getting out the vote,” she said.
Boebert added that she enjoys visiting the Willits area for the good eats on her way to Aspen, where she has a doctor. Between waving at passersby and cheering as cars honked, she said it’s important for voters to help get inflation under control, which she said the Democrats have not been doing.
In addition to inflation, she blamed President Biden — whom she referred to as “quid-pro-quo Joe” — and the Democratic Party for allowing illegal immigrants to enter the country, crime, COVID-19 lockdowns and mask mandates, and “everything.”
“There’s nothing more to it,” she said. “When we get conservatives in office and we begin governing as conservatives, we can turn this around. We’re going to put a lot of pressure on Biden to pass meaningful legislation that’s going to get our economy back on track, that’s going to get our inflation under control and lower interest rates and get the gas prices back.”
Boebert was joined on Friday by Republican Brian Brandl, the challenger to Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney, a Democrat. Brandl said he wanted to make sure people saw him and got to know the face with the name.
“We’re out here right now trying to encourage everybody to get out and vote,” he said. “This side of the county has been underrepresented for a long time, and I want to make sure people know who I am so when they reach out to me, they know who they’re talking to.”
Brandl also said he was happy to see Boebert and praised her for representing herself and her constituents in Congress. Mixed in with the Boebert signs, about a half-dozen supporters of Frisch, the former Aspen councilman, held signs of their own to offset the Republican message. This, Brandl said, was awesome to see.
“I think this represents freedom of speech as good as you can get,” he said. “I’ll share the corners with them and I’ll try to spread our word.”
While both movements remained peaceful, Willits resident Amiee White Beazley, who carried a Frisch sign, said she couldn’t help but feel some tension. During a brief encounter with Boebert, Beazley said the congresswoman asked her, “You’re not independent enough to find your own place to stand?”
Beazley and other Frisch supporters characterized Boebert, who is allied with far-right elements of the GOP, as a national embarrassment.
“The thing is that Boebert is supposed to work for me, too,” Beazley said. “My taxes contribute to her salary, even if I don’t like it. I couldn’t let her stand out there in my neighborhood representing bigotry, insurrection and stupidity. That’s not who we are, and I’m happy I had a chance to look her in the eye and say that.”
Beazley added that most Frisch supporters who were at the scene on Friday showed up because of a text that circulated among a group of mothers in the Willits area. She said it will be important to see women and suburban mothers voting during this election cycle.
“We need to protect health care, obviously for our children, education for our children, and in the long run, making sure that we live in a place that we want to leave to them,” she said.
Rachel Hahn, who also carried a Frisch sign, added that voters should do their own research about Frisch before believing things that support their own views. The race between Frisch and Boebert has heated up in recent weeks following accusations made by Boebert’s campaign against Frisch that he was blackmailed in 2017. Hahn maintained that Boebert was not the kind of person she wanted to represent her in Congress.
“It’s an embarrassment,” Hahn said. “We want people and her to know that we’re not in support and we’re hoping to have a different person representing us on the Western Slope.”
Boebert and Frisch’s campaign tours will take them across the sprawling district leading up to Election Day. Frisch visited Palisade on Friday morning before making his way to Rifle for the night. Today, he will visit Parachute, Silt and Glenwood Springs.