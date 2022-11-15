Although skiing is a social endeavor, Aspen Skiing Co. figures people would rather spend time on the slopes than in ticket lines, equipment-rental lines or ski-school lines.
With an early start to ski season rapidly approaching on Saturday, SkiCo is urging pass holders and lift-ticket buyers to shop online rather than stand in line at the ticket offices. With the Aspen Snowmass App, it’s quick to purchase a pass or tickets online and secure it at one of SkiCo’s unstaffed pickup stations.
“Some people are creatures of habit and go stand in line,” said SkiCo Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle, adding that the company hopes to change that. “The goal is to create more efficiency for our customers.”
For all the trouble the COVID-19 pandemic caused the ski industry at the end of the 2019-20 season and throughout 2020-21, social distancing helped advance online sales quicker than otherwise would have happened. Necessity was the mother of invention.
“Absolutely,” Hanle said. “The pandemic accelerated the pace of new technologies throughout the ski industry and across the entire mountain experience.”
SkiCo launched its app prior to the pandemic, but now people are getting used to more online shopping and maneuvering. SkiCo made several additions or improvements to its Aspen Snowmass App for 2022-23. It’s dubbing the experience, “Winter Made Easy.”
The new features include the ability to sign waivers and download photos for a pass purchase. There will be improved snow reporting so that powder hounds have the latest, best information a click away. SkiCo also aligned with OpenSnow as a partner for enhanced weather forecasting.
Many of the familiar functions are back on the app, such as tracking stats like vertical feet skied or ridden and laps in the Highland Bowl. There are real-time updates on parking lot status and wait times at base lifts.
The Aspen Snowmass App also provides a trail map at the fingertips of skiers and riders. Traditional, paper trail maps haven’t gone the way of the album cover yet — still valued but increasingly by a niche group of collectors — but they’re headed that way.
Some resorts are downloading passes and lift tickets onto smartphones, but SkiCo isn’t convinced the technology works as well as it would like yet, Hanle said.
The Aspen Snowmass App can be used to purchase a ski pass and select “pickup box” as the delivery method. The buyer can visit a self-serve pickup box and open the Aspen Snowmass App to access a QR code provided when the purchase was made. Scan the QR code, and the pass will print automatically. For people buying a pass through a chamber-member business, there is a place to type in a voucher number to handle the payment.
The pickup boxes are at the base of each of the four ski areas as well as the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, designed as an added convenience for visitors. The pickup boxes are also at the Four Mountain Sports stores at Aspen and Snowmass Village.
The same process can be used to purchase lift tickets, lessons and rentals.
Using the app, however convenient, won’t necessarily prevent sticker shock for lift ticket buyers. SkiCo’s website shows that a single-day lift ticket will start at $159 on Thanksgiving Day, with weekend pricing higher. Weekday prices stabilize at $179 for the first part of December, then prices top out at $229 per day for holiday period — from Dec. 17 through Jan. 1. Prices for the remainder of the season range from $204 to $224 into April before falling to $179 for the end of the season.