The wind howls. Heavy breathing and crunching snow, one foot in front of the other they march. These are the “boot packers,” a community of local volunteers who spend eight-hour days during the pre-season, stomping up and down the steep terrain of Aspen Highlands.
Among them is 25-year-old Molly Glassman. It’s her first time bootpacking this year. Her first day of work was on Nov. 3 — a bluebird day for the most part, to Glassman’s pleasure. She was on the mountain by 8 a.m., geared up and headed up to Loge, nervous and not knowing what she was about to bear.
“I was nervous at first; I feel like people talk about it as being super gnarly, with all the hardo-ski guys,” Glassman said. “And especially being a girl, which is already tough, you feel like you have to prove something out here.”
But Glassman’s first day spent bootpacking the Highland Bowl was not about proving herself. It was a team effort in its entirety — an experience that was energized and of high morale, she said, noting that when the boot packers reached the top of Highland Peak, “everyone was hootin’ and hollerin’.” The nerves had left her.
Glassman had days in which she couldn’t feel her fingers, eating lunch in the middle of the bowl at below-zero temperatures. There were days she was strapped into a harness on a rope, in a chain of people marching up the bowl’s Ozone. And bearing it all with her were boot packers of all ages. She said it seemed the number of people who were under 50 years old matched the number of volunteers who were over 50.
“There were guys out there in their 70s — it’s so cool to see how many members of the community come together to do this,” Glassman said. “Highlands is a huge part of this community, it’s the locals’ mountain, and I mean, it’s insane that we have access to terrain like the bowl.”
Glassman said she volunteered, initially, to do the strenuous work for the ski pass. The deal has long been this: Put in 15 days of bootpacking the Highland Bowl, or any and all other steep areas of Highlands, in exchange for a season pass to all four mountains through Aspen Skiing Co.
SkiCo expanded the voucher guidelines this year — removing the minimum three- to five-day packing day requirement, offering 15-dayers the full Premier Pass benefits and allowing volunteers to transfer their bootpacking voucher credit to family and friends, among other extended benefits.
“The bootpacking program has evolved and people have been doing it for a long time; some might have aged out,” said Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications. “We were looking to reenergize the program, and to do that, we upped the ante on what we would put out there for volunteers.”
Glassman took the bait. And, to her own surprise, she’s discovered much more at the end of the line than she could’ve imagined.
“As long as I’m living here and have this time off work, I will do it every year now,” she said. “And there’s still so much time for people to bootpack this year. They still need people out there.”
The bootpacking program runs up to Highlands opening day each year, around mid-to-late December, and volunteers are led by Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol.
Mike Spayd, who came over to Highlands 17 years ago after spending four years at Snowmass, is one of about a dozen patrollers who oversees the bootpacking program each year.
Spayd was at the Highland Bowl scouting out snowfall conditions during the first week of October. Spayd said each year in early fall, he especially pays attention to the higher, north-facing slopes — where snow will form the basal layer of the seasonal snowpack.
“Our model here is to affect every layer in the snowpack,” Spayd said. “It’s a big piece of terrain that requires a sense-of-place awareness, as well.”
Lori Spence, director of ski patrol at Highlands, added that every year, bootpacking starts from ground zero. Spence mentioned how in recent years, before SkiCo expanded the voucher credit this year, the number of boot packers had been dwindling. Participation dropped during the pandemic, with some longtime bootpacking veterans retiring and young people finding other ways to get a ski pass.
There’s also the factor of community changeover that patroller Aaron Smith brought up. With the recent wave of newcomers to the valley amid the pandemic, the meanings and histories of Aspen traditions (like bootpacking the Highland Bowl) are not as well-known.
“I don’t know if people in the community realize what goes into it to make it happen. I think it may be something that has been a little lost on the community over the years with the change of people and everything else — they don’t realize what it takes,” Smith said. “It’s just kind of become something that’s always there now, and it’d be nice if people remembered a little bit of that and what goes into it.”
In the beginning
Jeffrey “O.J.” Melahn came to Aspen in the mid-1970s. He bussed tables at The Sundeck, doing whatever he had to do to get a ski pass. Back in the day, your employment with SkiCo was your ticket to a season pass — much like today, except Aspen Highlands was not included among the other three mountains at the time. It was its own.
Opened in the 1958-59 season by landowner Whip Jones, Highlands started out as two rickety chairlifts, a T-Bar and a short rope tow, for a $4 lift ticket. Jones hired Norwegian Olympian Stein Eriksen to run the ski school. Known for his daily acrobatic flip on Highlands, Eriksen attracted a lot of newcomers to the ski area, as did ski celebrity Fred Iselin — who followed Eriksen in the legendary line of Highlands ski school directors.
Jones was presented with an opportunity to open the Highlands ski area after he purchased the land from the Deane family of T-Lazy-7 Ranch. And almost 20 years after it opened, Melahn saw opportunity at the independent Aspen Highlands.
Melahn first skied its terrain in the 1975-76 season — the season reported to have hit record-high skier use at Highlands, with its eight double chairlifts and four Pomalifts for a $12 lift ticket, according to a 1978 report by Paul Hauk.
“In those days there was no Steeplechase, there was no Temerity and there was no Oly Bowl — certainly there was no Highland Bowl — and so all they had was the front side,” Melahn said. “The lift went up to the top of Loge; you had to ski down Broadway and they had the blue runs and a few black runs — that was it. But the draw was that it was the locals’ mountain.”
Melahn recalled sitting on the deck of Merry-Go-Round and watching the freestyle skiers, known as “The Doggers,” as they did flips, jumps and “all sorts of ballet tricks” down the Floradora bump run, which is now named Scarlett’s.
And it wasn’t just the local characters and free-spirited culture of Highlands that drew people like Melahn to the mountain. Highlands was the entry point into snow safety work; it offered a career path for lads like Melahn, who decided in the early 1980s that he wanted to make Aspen his permanent home and become a ski patroller.
Highlands was still considered at the time to be the training mountain, Melahn said, a place where people would volunteer a couple days a week at the Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol and then move over to one of SkiCo’s other three mountains — Aspen, Buttermilk and Snowmass — for a higher paid position.
But Melahn was among the patrollers who trained at Highlands and stayed, as was Spence when she came a few years later, in 1985, and also Smith, who arrived in ’93.
Melahn has been a member of Highlands ski patrol since 1982, officially. He’s spent the majority of those years working in the snow-safety department, which he leads to this day. Melahn was part of the historic ski patrol deck jumps off the Cloud Nine cabin. The Champagne-spraying restaurant today was formerly and originally ski patrol headquarters.
Melahn remembers the 1982-83 public skinning tours up the Highland Bowl and the following season’s $100 helicopter ski tours at the bowl. People would get picked up at the top of Loge and land on Highland Peak before skiing three laps on the North Woods side of the bowl and then end back at the top of the ski area, Melahn said.
These early 1980s’ ventures to the Highland Bowl were all part of the first bowl-keepers’ duties under Whip Jones after the ski-area owner “OK’d moving up the ridge [from Steeplechase] to the Highland Bowl as an expansion opportunity,” according to Tim Cooney’s 2018 reporting for Aspen Journalism.
Led by eager patrollers of the bowl snow-safety department, or the original “packers,” the research efforts also were in preparation for a figure-eight contest for the annual Colorado Pro Ski Patrol convention to be held at Aspen Highlands in April 1984.
But it was a short era of bowl exploration — the public tours and all of the avalanche control, terrain scoping and data collection happening in between.
The 1983-84 season was one of unusually stable equal-temperature snowpack across Colorado, according to Cooney’s reporting; it seemed to be the ideal year for holding the figure-eight contest at Highland Bowl. The bowl team specialists honed in on avalanche mitigation efforts in March 1984. On March 8, a team dropped explosives from a helicopter into the bowl’s upper G-8 zone, setting off a large slide two-thirds of the way down, Cooney reported.
On March 29, a patrol team threw charges in upper G-8 and “dug quick-study pits, before skiing down to the old March 8 slide path,” wrote Cooney. There were no signs of instability that day. Melahn recalled he and his fellow patrollers thinking they were in the clear to hold the contest.
March 31, 1984, was the most memorable day for Melahn in his 40 years at Highlands. Three patrolmen, Tom Snyder, Craig Soddy and Chris Kessler, went into the Highland Bowl to retest the lower pockets of G-8 with a plan to launch four charges. After the second shot went off, an avalanche broke from above and took the lives of all three men.
Melahn was standing at the top of Loge and watched the tragic accident happen. He was one of the first spotters who went in and attempted rescue. Patrol recovered Snyder first at 3:15 p.m., 5 feet down; Kessler at 3:25 p.m., 6 feet down; and Soddy at 4 p.m., 8 feet down, according to records reported by Cooney. Patrollers did two-man CPR on scene. They were unable to save any of them.
“I can’t tell my story without … it’s all based on the accident in 1984,” Melahn said. “That was, you know, life-changing for me. And that has been the driving force of what I’ve done ever since then.”
The bowl reincarnated
Highland Bowl closed the day after the accident. No one was allowed to enter the terrain until 1988, Melahn said.
Jones was looking to put Highlands ski area up for sale and developing the bowl meant more profit. Jones hired consultants to draw up new master plans which included putting in lifts and opening the bowl to the public on a daily basis, Melahn said.
Melahn was involved in these plans for bringing back the bowl to the ski area. He worked on the snow-safety side of things, studying risk reduction and implementation practices for snow compaction — the birth of the bootpacking program.
SkiCo bought Highlands in 1993. Melahn explained how his study team continued with its research and bowl expansion plans, and now had the financial backing and support from the ski company to “develop it and do it the right way.”
“Because at Highlands, you know, it was always on a shoestring — we didn’t pay the employees, we didn’t have tools, we didn’t have resources — and that’s sort of what got us in trouble there,” Melahn said. “And then when the ski company came in, it was well-funded and they gave us all the tools and resources that we asked for. And they did it the right way.”
In the mid-1990s, when snow-safety consultant Liam Fitzgerald presented to the U.S. Forest Service the plans for the bowl, the forester at the time didn’t approve adding the terrain to Highlands ski area, Melahn said. But he did allow for the bowl to remain in the permit area and for the teams to continue studying it. For context, Melahn noted that the Maroon Bowl — which people had also skied throughout the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s — was removed from the Highlands permit area.
Each year, Melahn said the bowl’s snow-safety team would present what they were doing to the Forest Service and each year, they got permission to take the next step. Slowly but surely, Highland Bowl came back to life — zone by zone, one foot in front of the other.
“As we went along, we were able to establish a packing program and we were able to show that it worked,” Melahn said. “And we had other people in the snow-safety industry saying ‘Oh, yeah, that seems to be really effective. You guys are pushing the limits in the continental snow climate — doing things that people have never done before and doing it in a safe manner.’”
Highland Bowl opened in its entirety in 2003 — it would be another two years before the Deep Temerity lift opened.
A bootpacking program was established then, too. But the spirit of the original “packers” had been a part of Aspen Highlands long before becoming an official program, engraved into the sacred terrain of Highland Bowl.
“When we were doing all the studies back in the ’90s, we couldn’t imagine that there were very many people that would want to hike up to the top of Highland Peak and go skiing,” Melahn said. “And so it’s just amazing at this point in time to see that there are millions of people who love that experience more than anything else in the valley — it’s like, all they do is hike the ridge and ski the bowl — who would’ve thought?”
Boot packer’s impact
Glassman reached the 15-day bootpacking mark on Friday. She spent her final day assigned to a group that was tackling Mushroom run, off Temerity. Glassman said the ski patrol guides have been adamant about packing Mushroom this year due to a significant slide that took place in the area last season.
On her last bootpacking venture of the season, she took a moment on the hike up Mushroom to look down at the Highland Bowl.
“It’s amazing because when you’re marching up and down in these lines all day, you don’t realize while you’re doing it … you don’t think about the significance as much,” Glassman said.
Seeing the snow-packed tracks stretching across the bowl from above, Glassman felt the significance.