Today marks exactly one month until the Nov. 3 election, and Pitkin County elections officials are imploring residents to vote early.
“On Oct. 9, Pitkin County will automatically mail all registered voters a mail ballot, more than three weeks prior to the Nov. 3 general election,” a Pitkin County Elections Department email sent Friday advised. “Use a mail ballot drop box. Vote Early.”
And, as Oct. 12 is the last day possible to register to vote through a registration drive, the public service announcement also directed members of the public to pitkinvotes.com, where a “register” icon is prominently featured on the website’s homepage.
“You can also add a specific ‘ballot mailing address’ to your voter registration if you will be away from home when ballots are mailed,” it continued.
That’s important, since the U.S. Post Service is unable to forward ballots. Mailed ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 — postmarks will not be counted.
“Therefore, it is encouraged that voters standard mail their ballots more than a week before Election Day,” the county email recommended.
Additionally, voters can drop their ballots directly into one of the three drop box locations: the Pitkin County Administration & Sheriff’s Office, 530 E. Main St. in Aspen; the Town of Snowmass Village Town Hall, 130 Kearns Road; or the Basalt Town Hall, 101 Midland Ave.
Currently, there are 13,308 registered voters in Pitkin County. Of those, 5,100 are registered Democrats, 1,859 are registered Republicans and 6,131 are unaffiliated with any party. Minor parties claim 218 Pitkin County voters.
To Gallagher or not to Gallagher, that is the question
In addition to the candidate questions in this year’s federal election, Coloradans will decide whether or not to repeal a state amendment enacted in 1982 known as the Gallagher Amendment. Through much of the 1970s, the population grew significantly — and with it, potentially, residential property taxes. At the time, residential property comprised roughly 45% of total property value in the state. Nonresidential property, such as commercial, agricultural, utilities and vacant property, accounted for the remaining 55%.
Voters passed the Gallagher Amendment, which froze that ratio in perpetuity. It also froze the commercial assessment rate at 29%, leaving the only logistical way to preserve the ratio codified in the amendment is to adjust the assessment rate on residential property. As Colorado’s population has continued to explode — from more than 3 million people in 1982 to nearly 5.8 million in 2019, according to U.S. Census data — the residential property tax assessment rate has been repeatedly lowered, from 21% at the time the amendment was adopted to 7.15%.
It’s a trend that’s been problematic for public services that rely on property taxes for funding. In 2017, for instance, Colorado Mountain College asked voters to allow trustees to increase the mill levy to offset future Gallagher-induced tax reductions. That measure failed.
Now, however, voters across the state will be asked whether to repeal the amendment altogether.
“Without increasing property tax rates, to help preserve funding for local districts that provide fire protection, police, ambulance, hospital, kindergarten through twelfth grade education and other services, and to avoid automatic mill levy increases, shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution to repeal the requirement that the general assembly periodically change the residential assessment rate in order to maintain the statewide proportion of residential property as compared to all other taxable property valued for property tax purposes and repeal the nonresidential property tax assessment rate of twenty-nine percent?"
That’s the exact language voters will find on their ballots, according to the 2020 State Ballot Information Book.
Pitkin County voters can track the status of their ballots via a free service called BalloTrax.
“You can receive notifications by text, phone, and/or email for ballot status. BallotTrax notifies you when your ballot is sent, when your voted ballot is received by the Pitkin County Elections Department and when the bipartisan judges have verified your signature and accepted your ballot for counting,” the county email explained.
However, anonymity is protected through the service.
“BallotTrax tracks your ballot envelope, but not your vote. Your vote will always remain 100% anonymous,” it assured.