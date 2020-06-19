One person died and two more were critically injured in a car accident near Holland Hills in Basalt on Friday.
A car pulling onto the highway from Bishop Road was struck by another vehicle traveling on the highway in the two-car wreck, according to Ron Ryan, undersheriff with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the vehicle turning onto the highway was pronounced dead on scene, according to Pitkin County Coroner Steve Ayers, while the passenger in that vehicle was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital with critical injuries and later airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.
The driver of the vehicle on the highway also had critical injuries and was taken to Valley View Hospital, officials said.
Ayers said that at 6 p.m. the coroner’s office was still working on confirming the identification of the deceased driver. Both the driver and passenger were from out of state. He expected that next-of-kin notification would take place Friday evening or Saturday, prior to the official release of the name.
The highway was closed in both directions for about an hour after the crash, with one lane of westbound traffic reopening at around 2:20 p.m., according to the Pitkin Alert community notification system.
Eastbound lanes did not reopen until about 4:45 p.m. With those upvalley lanes closed, Aspen-bound traffic was being turned around before the crash site.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating the accident.