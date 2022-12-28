When Roaring Fork Valley residents were bottled up during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and turned to online shopping out of necessity or to ease their boredom, local governments reaped a windfall.
Basalt, for example, saw its taxable retail sales surge by more than 15% in both 2020 and 2021 and soar well above $200 million each year for the only times in the town’s history. Though this year’s picture will take a while to become clear, the town was trending at another record pace through October, according to Finance Director Doug Pattison.
Pattison said because of the complexity of the sales tax collection information provided by the state, it is difficult for him to say that online sales alone were responsible for the recent record years, but the data shows online sales have made a difference.
“There’s certainly a lift here at what we’re seeing,” he said.
Colorado started collecting taxes in November 2018 on retail sales by out-of-state sellers even if they didn’t have a physical presence in the state. The move came after a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier that year cleared the way for such collections.
Basalt reaped immediate dividends, according to a chart on taxable retail sales over the last decade prepared by Pattison during the town government’s 2023 budgeting process. Basalt’s taxable sales shot up 11% in 2019, the first full year online and out-of-state sales were taxed. The town’s taxable sales increased from $179.54 million in 2018 to $199.23 million the following year.
Then COVID came along and apparently blew online sales out of the water. Total taxable retail sales climbed 15.3% in 2020 over 2019 to a total of $229.65 million. Taxable sales jumped another 15.4% in 2021 over 2020 to $264.96 million.
Pattison said online and out-of-state sales are reflected almost exclusively in the general retail category in the town’s retail sales tax reports. Growth in that category outpaced growth in other industries that don’t rely on online sales, such as restaurants and retail food operations.
For example, sales by Basalt restaurants with bars increased from $16.53 million in 2018 to $22.19 million in 2021. That’s an impressive increase of 34% over three years. Grocery store sales increased from $75.39 million in 2019 to $81.53 million in 2021 for growth of 8%.
But retail sales — which reflect online shopping — skyrocketed from $32.88 million in 2018 to $73.03 million in 2021. That’s an increase of $40.15 million, or 122%.
The boost in taxable retail sales translates into extra money for town government. Sales tax collections have increased by about 50% between 2018 and 2021. In 2018, the town collected $6.09 million in 2018 and $9.07 million in 2021.
In other words, those Amazon packages delivered to mailboxes around town are helping to fund the new Basalt River Park near downtown, as well as general municipal services.
Pattison said the town’s taxable retail sales were at about $245 million year-to-date through October. With another two months of sales to go, it appears that 2022 will set another record.